Critical race theory needs close examination

We’re hearing a great deal about “Critical Race Theory.” What is it all about? “Imprimis,” a publication by Hillsdale College features an article by Christopher F. Rufo that walks through his interpretation of “Critical Race Theory.” Rufo is founder and director of Battlefront, a public policy research center. Here’s portions of his report: “In explaining critical race theory, it helps to begin with a brief history of Marxism.

Originally, the Marxist Left built its political program on the theory of class conflict. Marx believed that the primary characteristic of industrial societies was the imbalance of power between capitalists and workers. The solution to that imbalance, according to Marx, was revolution, the workers would eventually gain consciousness of their plight, seize the means of production, overthrow the capitalist class, and usher in a new socialist society.”

He goes on to explain that Marxist style revolutions formed in the Soviet Union, China, Cambodia, and Cuba with the “darkest brutalities.” The results saw the deaths of nearly 100 million people, according to Rufo.

Rufo explains that Critical Race Theory is an academic discipline, formalized in the 1990s, built on the intellectual framework of identity-based Marxism. He believes that it has been injected into government agencies, public school systems, teacher training programs, and corporate human resource departments in the form of diversity training programs and school curricula. Supporters describe Critical Race Theory including “equity,” “social justice” “diversity and inclusion,” and “culturally responsive teaching.” “Equity,” he explains sounds non-threatening and can be confused with the American principle of equality. “Equality” is the principle proclaimed in The Declaration of Independence and the Civil Rights Act of 1965. He concludes that critical race theorists believe equality represents “mere nondiscrimination” and provides “camouflage” for white supremacy, patriarchy and oppression.

He cites UCLA law professor and critical race theorists Cheryl Harris who has proposed suspending private property rights, seizing land and wealth and redistributing them along racial lines.

Summing up, Rofu believes that an equity-based form of government would mean the end not only of private property, but also of individual rights, equality under the law, federalism, and freedom of speech. The right would be replaced by race-based redistribution of wealth, group-based rights, active discrimination, and omnipotent bureaucratic authority.

His conclusion for Americans to consider about critical race theory is that it prescribes a revolutionary program that would overturn the principles of the Declaration and destroy the remaining structure of the Constitution.

Local school board elections are looming in November and this topic needs to be closely examined by all voters, regardless of political affiliation.

We urge our school system to shun “Critical Race Theory.”