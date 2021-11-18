Colorado Supreme Court Approves the Final Legislative Plan

Monday, Nov. 15, the Colorado Supreme Court approved the final state house and state senate plans. The decision can be viewed at https://www.courts.state.co.us/userfiles/file/Court_

Probation/Supreme_Court/Opinions/2021/21SA305.pdf. According to the Colorado Constitution, the plans will be filed with the Secretary of State no later than Dec. 29, 2021.

“Coloradans voted for Amendment Y and Z and the commissioners and staff delivered.” said Jessika Shipley, staff director of the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission. “These maps reflect how the state is growing and evolving, and the variety of voices we heard from communities over the last year.”

Now that the congressional and legislative maps are adopted by the Court, the 2021 Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions have fulfilled their duties to the people of Colorado.