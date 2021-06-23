For the first time in more than 30 years, the Colorado Lottery Denver office is moving out of its longtime Denver Galleria offices. The Lottery will be moving into the Colorado Department of Revenue offices at 1881 Pierce St. in Lakewood effective July 1, 2021.

The Colorado Lottery has been located at 720 S. Colorado Blvd. in the Galleria building nearly since its inception in 1983. As part of the state’s goal to decrease its real estate footprint and save on expenses, the Lottery’s Denver corporate and claims office will be moving to Lakewood.

The Lottery will join two other divisions within the Department of Revenue – the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Taxation division. Suite #136 is reserved for Lottery executive offices, and the new claims office will be across the hall in Suite #132. People needing claims services should enter through Entrance A on the west side of the building — the same entrance that is used for the DMV.