Colorado has nation’s 12th highest DUI arrest rate

A new study found that Colorado has the nation’s No. 12th highest rate of drunk-driving arrests. Colorado’s rate of DUI arrests in 2018 was 411.0 per 100,000; the national average was 330 per 100,000.

An estimated 30 people are killed in drunk-driving accidents every day in the U.S. Despite the widespread awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving, many states have rates of DUI arrests that are troubling.

US Drug Test Centers.com released its study, Worst States for DUIs, which uses the latest data from the FBI on arrests for driving under the influence in 2018 and how those rates have changed over time.

Here are key findings in Colorado:

No. 13 in rate of DUI arrests with 411.0 per 100,000 in 2018.

No. 4 for most years with DUI rate in top 10 between 2009 and 2018

No. 24 in 10-year change between 2009 and 2018 with -31.2% decrease.

Here are key national findings: