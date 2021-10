The Colorado Chamber Orchestra String Quartet will preform on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Littleton United Methodist Church, 5894 S Datura St., Littleton.

The principal string players from Colorado’s own professional chamber orchestra perform two monuments of chamber music by Beethoven and Mendelssohn, and a few surprises. Free admission.

David Kates, DMA is the Director of Music and Fine Arts Ministries at the church.