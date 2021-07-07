Colorado Authors League announces 2021 writing awards finalists

This month, finalists were named in the long-running Colorado Authors League (CAL) writing competition. Celebrating their 90th anniversary this year, the organization supports and promotes published writers. CAL recognizes multiple works published across several different genres in fiction and nonfiction. This year more than 120 members took part in the contest of published works.

Each year the group honors one member with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Joe Nigg is the winner this year. A former CAL President, Nigg’s books have garnered multiple awards and have been translated into more than twenty languages. Jeff VanderMeer, The New York Review of Science Fiction said of Joe: “Nigg has done for the world of fantastical animals what Joseph Campbell did more generally for the world of myth.”

Colorado Authors League celebrates readers. They donate books to Little Libraries and to other organizations to benefit literacy for both children and adults. In 202O, CAL members came together to assist with remote learning in creating Writing Prompts for Young Readers to spark story ideas and creative writing.

I am a member of CAL, and I entered the contest for my book Essential Denver, which was selected as a finalist in the category of Non-Fiction: Lifestyle, Health and Fitness, Travel, How-to, Cookbook. Winners will be announced in a virtual celebration on July 17th.

Former CAL president Joe Nigg

If you are looking for your next read and would like to support a Colorado author, check out the list of all the finalists.

List of Finalists

Novel: Mainstream, Literary

Stephanie Harper: Wesley Yorstead Goes Outside

Gregory Seth Harris: The Perfect Stranger

Peter Meech: Billy (the Kid)

Novel: Mystery (Cozy)

Judilee Butler and GaGa Gabardi: The Last Hurrah: A Phoebe Korneal Mystery

Kate M. Lansing: Killer Chardonnay

Irv Sternberg: The Mervin Gardens Murders

Novel: Mystery (Crime, Suspense)

Margaret Mizushima: Hanging Falls: A Timber Creek Mystery

Barbara Nickless: Gone to Darkness

Sheri Cobb South: Brother, Can You Spare a Crime?

Novel: Action, Adventure

Jodi Bowersox: The Diamond Diva Vendetta

Sheri Cobb South: Brother, Can You Spare a Crime?

Robert G. Williscroft: Operation Ice Breaker: A Mac McDowell Mission

Novel: Historical

Bronwyn Long Borne: Custodian of the Spirits

David M. Jessup: Mariano’s Woman

Pat Benedict Jurgens: Falling Forward: A Woman’s Journey West

Novel: Romance

Jodi Bowersox: The Diamond Diva Vendetta

Jodi Bowersox: The Mars Heir

Pete Carlson: Tearza

Novel: Science Fiction

R. Gary Raham: A Twice-Dead Genius Comporting with Misunderstood Abominations

Jodi Bowersox: The Mars Heir

L.V. Ditchkus: The Sasquatch Series

Novel: Fantasy

Todd Fahnstock: Tower of the Four

Jo Fontana: Gods of the Bay

Sherri Cobb South: Nowhere Man

Novel: Supernatural, Horror

Iona Morrison: Key to the Past

Sherri Cobb South: Nowhere Man

Claryn Vaile: Ghost Tour

Anthology

Kristin Paris: Beauty from Ashes

James Van Pelt: The Best of James Van Pelt

Kathryn Winograd: Slow Arrow: Unearthing the Frail Children

Poetry (Collection)

Kika Dorsey: Occupied: Vienna Is a Broken Man and Daughter of Hunger

Carol D. Guerrero-Murphy: Bright Path Dark River

Valerie A. Szarek: Soar Ready: Medicine Poems for a Changing World

Non-Fiction: Biography, Memoir

Robert V. Dodge: Grand Mal: A Life with Late Onset Epilepsy

Cary Unkelbach: Heartbreak Kennel: The True Story of Max and His Breeder

Sarah Byrn Rickman: Betty Gillies WAFS Pilot: The Days and Flights of a WWII Squadron Leader

Non-Fiction: History, Research, and Science

Louis Kraft: Sand Creek and the Tragic End of a Lifeway

Jeffrey B. Miller: Yanks Behind the Lines: How the Commission for Relief in Belgium Saved Millions from Starvation during World War I

Susan A. Fletcher: Exploring the History of Childhood and Play through 50 Historic Treasures

Jody L. Pritzl: That Championship Year

Non-Fiction: Lifestyle, Health and Fitness, Travel, How-to, Cookbook

“Essential Denver” by Lisa J. Shultz

Becky Clark: Eight Weeks to a Complete Novel

Laurel McHargue & Nadine Collier: Peace by Piece: 10 Lessons from a Jigsaw Puzzle!

Lisa J. Shultz: Essential Denver: Discovery and Exploration Guide

Fiction/Non-Fiction: Young Adult

Todd Fahnestock: Summer of the Fetch

Matthew John Meagher: Irish Town

Sarah Byrn Rickman: Betty Gillies WAFS Pilot: The Days and Flights of a WWII Squadron Leader

Wendy Terrien: The Forge of Bonds

Fiction/Non-Fiction: Middle Grade

M.J. Evans: Mr. Figgletoes’ Toy Emporium

Teresa R. Funke; trans. Gloria García Díaz: V de la victoria

Sonja K. Solter: When You Know What I Know

Fiction/Non-Fiction: Picture Book or Chapter Book

Nancy Bo Flood: I Will Dance

Lisa Reinicke: Wings and Feet Activity Book

Virginia K. White (Author) and Gaspar Sabater (Illustrator): Would You Like a Giant Ginger Garbula?

Short Fiction

Daniel Ginsberg: Molly

Barb Lundy: Wild Tales

Daniel A. Willis: Farhi and the Crystal Dome

Poetry 1-3 poems

Carolyn Evans Campbell: Darwin and Me and the Sea, Hop-Along Hunter

Valerie A. Szarek: Soar Ready, There’s No Place, Christmas Cactus

Kathryn Winograd: To the Three Ducks Flying Beneath the Dog Star

Non-Fiction Articles

Mimi Pockross: Two Colorado Women and an Invisible Rabbit

Irv Sternberg: Chosin Reservoir Campaign: Battle Perspectives from Marines Who Were There

Mary Taylor Young: Weird Bird Parts

Essays, Opinion, Humor, Inspirational, Personal, Memoir

Lou Dean: My Pegasus

Gary Raham: The Viral Life of Plants…and Everything Else

Carol Ann Wilson: The Girl from Coke

Book Cover Design

Cristina Bejan: Green Horses on the Walls

Jodi Bowersox: The Diamond Diva Vendetta

Matthew John Meagher: Irish Town

Blog Post

Eliza Cross: Lame History Classes, Meeting O.J. and My Reckoning with Racism

Buffy Gilfoil: An Elegant Haunt

Sheri Cobb South: Mudlarking!

To learn more about CAL visit www.coloradoauthors.org.