CML executive board members elected

Municipal officials from around the state elected representatives to the Colorado Municipal League (CML) Executive Board during CML’s Annual Business Meeting, held in Breckenridge on June 23.

New to the Board:

John Fogle, Loveland, councilmember

Seth Hoffman, Lone Tree, city manager

Dana Sherman, Brush. mayor

Re-elected to the Board:

Larry Atencio, Pueblo, councilmember

Carrie Hartwell, Julesburg, clerk/treasurer

Wynetta Massey, Colorado Springs, city attorney (also serving as Secretary-Treasurer for 2022-23)

Jessica Sandgren, Thornton, mayor pro tem (also serving as Vice-President for 2022-23)

Katie Sickles, Bayfield, town manager

Laura Weinberg, Golden, mayor

Charlie Willman, Glenwood Springs, mayor pro tem

Current Board Members:

Robert “Bob” Widner, Centennial, city attorney (also serving as Immediate Past President for 2022-23)

Dale Hall, Greeley, mayor pro tem (also serving as President for 2022-23)

Barbara Bynum, Montrose, mayor

Greg Caton, Grand Junction, city manager

A. J. Euckert, Dacono, city manager

Liz Hensley, Alamosa, councilmember

Susan Jung, Rocky Ford, mayor

Angela Lawson, Aurora, councilmember

John Marriott, Arvada, councilmember

Russell Stewart, Cherry Hills Village, mayor

Melissa Youssef, Durango, councilmember

The entire board with photos and backgrounds can be viewed at https://www.cml.org/utility-pages/about-cml/Executive-Board.

The CML Executive Board is comprised of 21 elected officials and key municipal staff members who are elected by the membership at an annual business meeting. The Board is responsible for overall finances, management, and policy affairs of the League. CML is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization established in 1923 and represents the interests of 270 cities and towns. For more information on the Colorado Municipal League, please visit www.cml.org or call 303-831-6411.