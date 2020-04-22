Clothes To Kids begins curbside service

Providing a shopping experience in a store-like setting has always been one of the most important parts of Clothes to Kids of Denver mission. But in light of the COVID-19 crisis,Clothes To Kids Curbside has been created.

This will minimize person-to-person contact while still connecting kids in need with clothing. Parents and caregivers now have the opportunity to request a wardrobe for any student age 3 – 21 in need. Clothing will be thoughtfully selected and packaged for curbside pick-up.

A Clothes To Kids wardrobe includes 5 outfits, 1 coat, 1 pair of shoes, 1 bra (optional) and 5 pairs each of new underwear and new socks.

How to Request a Wardrobe

Call (720) 379-4630 and dial “0.” Phones are open Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. If no answer, please leave a voicemail, and they will call you back as soon as possible. You can also request a wardrobe by emailing us at appointment@clothestokidsdenver.org.

Please be prepared to share the following information about each eligible student:

First name, last name and date of birth.

Sizes for clothing, shoes, socks and underwear.

Color, style and clothing type preferences.

Specific needs and special requests.

REQUEST A WARDROBE OR ASK A QUESTION

Temporary: No Referral Needed!

In order to make our services more readily available to those in crisis, we have loosened our referral requirements and will provide wardrobes to anyone who says the young people in their households are in need of our services, no questions asked.

Please save your clothing donations!

We are currently unable to accept clothing and shoe donations. If you are in the midst of quarantine cleaning, please check out our Clothing Donation Guidelines for a list of items we accept and our greatest needs. We hope that you will save any items you have for when we reopen. Thank you for your understanding during this uncertain time.

ABOUT CLOTHES TO KIDS OF DENVER

Clothes To Kids of Denver provides new and quality used clothing in a boutique setting to students from low-income or in-crisis families in the Denver Metro area.

Since 2008 Clothes To Kids has provided nearly 70,000 school wardrobes to students in need, completely free of charge. Please join us in celebrating our accomplishments of the past, and help ensure our continued success in the future. Visit us online at www.clothestokidsdenver.org or call 720-379-4630.