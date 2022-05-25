City opens location for tree limb drop off

The recent spring snowstorm brought some heavy, wet snow to the area resulting in broken tree limbs throughout Centennial. Starting Wednesday, May 25 through Saturday May 28, the City will open a drop off location to bring broken tree limbs. The City’s Eagle Street Facility located at 7272 S. Eagle Street will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for limb drop off.

What to know before you go:

You must show proof that you are an Centennial resident (drivers license, Colorado ID, utility bill, etc.).

You may only drop off branches and limbs 6-inches or less in diameter.

You MAY NOT drop tree stumps, yard waste, sod, fencing, landscape logs, trash of any kind, etc.

You will be required to unload your own tree limbs.

We encourage neighbors to work with neighbors to help with tree limb drop off.

Questions?

If you have any questions please contact 303-325-8000.