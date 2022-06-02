City marks 10th year since park opening with free event 

The City of Centennial is kicking off summer and celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Centennial Center Park with a free afternoon of fun this Friday, June 3. Join the City and Arapahoe Libraries 3 – 6 p.m. in the plaza of Centennial Center Park, immediately south of the splash pad, to enjoy music, crafts, face painting, balloon twisters and more. Arapahoe Libraries will be on-site recruiting young readers for the Summer Reading Program.

The award-winning Centennial Center Park is located at 13050 East Peakview Ave., adjacent to City offices. Park amenities include playgrounds, a splash pad, covered shelters and shade structures, walking paths and an amphitheater. Free wi-fi is provided by Ting.

The park is open 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. from May 1 until October 31. The splash pad is now open 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. through Labor Day weekend, weather permitting. The following are prohibited unless a permit is issued by the City of Centennial specifically allowing:

Alcoholic beverages

Amplified sound

Tents larger than 25 square feet

Platforms, stages, obstacle courses, inflatable toys, jumpers, etc.

Overnight camping

Selling goods or services

A $4.5 million expansion is underway at the Park which will bring new and expanded features including additional restrooms and shelters, an event pavilion and picnic groves. This project is funded with a $500,000 Arapahoe County Open Spaces Grant along with the Arapahoe County Shareback Tax, a voter-approved quarter-cent Use Tax.

Visit centennialco.gov/events to view the City’s exciting events at Centennial Center Park throughout 2022.