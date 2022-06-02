CHV will hold town hall about tax on remote sales on June 21

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENT REPORTER

On Tuesday, June 21, Cherry Hills Village will host a town hall meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at its City Hall at 2450 E. Quincy Avenue to tell residents about a ballot issue that it is considering. It would ask voters to update the language in the City Code as it relates to sales tax collection on sales of items delivered into CHV by businesses that are not physically located in the city, including sales by online vendors.

The CHV code currently contains outdated wording that can be construed to limit the city’s ability to accept sales tax on purchases from vendors that do not have a physical location in the city, including vendors that make retail sales via the internet.

Please plan to attend this town hall to get all your questions answered about this subject. You can also call CHV City Clerk Laura Gillespie at 303-783-2732 or email her at lgillespie@cherryhillsvillage.com. She can also arrange a presentation to your community group or homeowners’ association on the subject.

fmiklin.villager@gmail.com