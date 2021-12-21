CHV asks residents to tell them if they are satisfied with city services

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

An online survey that the City of Cherry Hills Village is asking its residents to complete online is designed to find out how they feel about the operations of various city departments and any other information residents would like to communicate. The link to the online survey is included in CHV’s monthly newsletter, The Village Crier, which is delivered online to any resident who wishes to receive it that way instead of in the mail, saving the city printing and mailing costs. The questions asked include residents’ level of satisfaction with the public works department’s street operations, including road conditions, now removal operations, and repair and maintenance of road damage and signs. Also important to city leaders is how satisfied residents are with the city parks and trails, including the newly refurbished John Meade Park. Importantly, the survey includes an open-ended question asking residents to provide any other feedback that they “feel would be helpful in improving our service delivery to the community.” Since CHV does not have any substantial commercial area, there is nothing on the survey about residents’ views on commercial development.

CHV residents can access and respond to the survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q5J9HGB.

