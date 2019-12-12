Christmas Eve Services at Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church

What are you doing Christmas Eve?

Come celebrate the Savior’s birth with us!

At this time of the year, many people enjoy the comfort and familiarity of a traditional Christmas Eve service. We would love for you to join us this year at Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church. Our sanctuary seats 900 and is designed traditionally with a pipe organ, full choir, and stained glass windows.

We have four services to choose from.

Family Candlelight Services: Bring the whole family to our kid-friendly service at 2:00 or 4:00 pm. Your little ones will delight in the Christmas drama, the caroling, and especially the live animals.

Or, join us for a more traditional service at 6:00 or 8:00 pm, complete with caroling, a candlelighting, and an inspiring Christmas message.

We are located at 10150 E. Belleview Ave. Englewood.

Whether you attend church weekly, only on the holidays, or this is your first time ever, we welcome you to Cherry Creek Pres.