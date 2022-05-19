Cherry Hills Village new Chief of Police announcement

The City conducted a nation-wide recruitment search for the Chief of Police position upon Chief Michelle Tovrea’s retirement, with the help of Koff & Associates. Jason Lyons, currently Commander of Special Operations at the Town of Castle Rock, was selected as the next Chief of Police of the City of Cherry Hills Village. Jason will begin his employment with the City on Monday, May 23, 2022.

“Based on the experience and leadership qualities Chief Lyons brings to the table, we are very excited to have him join the team and our community,” said City Manager Chris Cramer. “Jason has the experience and skill set to ensure public safety remains a top priority in Cherry Hills Village.”

Jason Lyons was born in Springfield, Ohio. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Administration of Criminal Justice from Mountain State University in Beckley, West Virginia and his Master’s Degree in Justice Administration from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Lyons has more than 26 years of police service including Commander, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Detective, and Deputy Sheriff/Field Training Officer. Jason is an adjunct instructor/professor with the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association. Jason has completed several law enforcement training programs including FBI National Academy, FBI-LEEDA Command Institute for Law Enforcement Executives, FBI-LEEDA Supervisor Leadership Institute, Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, and the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, to name a few. Jason also served in the United States Army Reserve for eight years.

The Chief of Police is responsible for the overall management of the Police Department. Chief of Police provides leadership and direction to meet City goals and to coordinate with other departments, agencies, boards, commissions and the public.