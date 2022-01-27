Cherry Hills Village is looking for a new Chief of Police

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER



Chief Michelle Tovrea has set a very high bar by her leadership of the CHV Police Department.

With the announcement of the retirement of highly respected and universally-liked current Police Chief Michelle Tovrea, after nine years in the position and 39 years in law enforcement, the Cherry Hills Village City Council decided to launch a nationwide search to find her replacement.

On January 21, an open call for applicants was officially announced. The job description included, “The next Chief will value the high level of service the city departments provide to the residents of Cherry Hills Village. The next Chief will be visible within the ranks of the department, out in the community, responsive and sensitive to the community’s needs. The ideal Chief leads by example, is transparent, and is an engaging team-builder who can lead a professional law enforcement agency engaged in proactive community policing. The successful Chief will have excellent communication and interpersonal skills necessary to build positive working relationships and professional partnerships and be a collaborative, inclusive, and ethical leader. The City’s Chief of Police should be accessible to all, relate well to the rank and file, lead with fairness, and embrace workforce diversity in recruiting and hiring. The successful Chief will provide consistent, honest, and proactive communication up and down the chain of command. The successful Chief will be a champion of outreach into the community and able to cultivate successful relationships with community groups and civic leaders as well as neighborhood groups and associations. The ideal candidate should be apolitical, yet politically savvy.”

More details about the position can be found at https://koffassociates.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Cherry-Hills-Village-CO-Police-Chief-

Brochure-Final.pdf. Those who are interested in applying for this job that pays from $119,839 to $175,013 annually, should contact the city’s recruiting consultant, Gary Palmer, at (510) 345-3954 or gpalmer@koffassociates.com. Applications will be accepted until February 18, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

