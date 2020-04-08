Centennial’s Piko highlights COVID services

Stephanie Piko

BY DORIS B. TRUHLAR

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

There are resources available related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a service operated by the State of Colorado, which is accessed by dialing 211. These resources were highlighted recently by Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko in an interview.

Piko said the 211 service, which has been in existence for some time, is a resource to answer questions about COVID-19. She said residents may call the 211 resource with their COVID-19 inquiries. There also is a website at 211colorado.org.

There also is much information available on the City of Centennial website, at centennialco.gov, the mayor said. This includes a list of restaurants that provide delivery services, available at centennialco.gov/thinklocal.

The Metro Mayors’ Caucus is meeting frequently (once or twice weekly) to work to bring the economy back when the immediate danger no longer exists, she said. The mayors have a weekly telephone call with mayors from around the metropolitan area. The call is initiated by Mayor Michael Hancock of Denver.

City of Centennial employees currently are working from home, and Piko said that is working well, with employees getting their work done in a timely manner.

Due to the pandemic, the mayor’s meetings with residents will be by telephone. The mayor is available for telephone calls on Tuesday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Anyone who wants to have a telephone conference with the mayor should fill out a form that is available on the City of Centennial website, www.centennialco.gov. The request for a telephone call with the mayor must be made by noon on the Monday immediately prior to the meeting. The city staff member to contact if there are questions is Naomi Lowell, (303) 754-3341.

Additionally, Piko is available at an email address, spiko@centennialco.gov.

Piko said it is particularly important for residents to abide by the stay-at-home order. “I cannot stress enough the importance of following the state’s Stay-at-Home Order,” she said, adding that abiding by the order will result in a quicker return to “normal.”