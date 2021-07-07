Centennial seeks resident opinion

The City of Centennial is conducting a Community Survey and is requesting residents to participate. The survey is designed to provide a baseline of how the Centennial government is serving residents, to gauge perceptions of the City and make comparisons with peer communities.

A random and scientific sample of 3,000 households received mailed invitations to participate and their confidential responses will be weighted and analyzed. The City strongly encourages all households who received the survey to respond, since the more responses received, the more accurate the results will be.

In addition to the survey of randomly selected households, the City will also provide an online survey that all Centennial residents will have the option to respond to. The online survey is on the City of Centennial website at centennialco.gov/survey.

“The community survey provides an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts on City services and rank priorities by importance. City Council refers to the results of the community survey when making decisions so I encourage citizens to participate. Collaboration with the community is an important part of our decision making process and the Centennial City Council is proud to offer this opportunity to our residents and appreciates them taking the time to participate,” says Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko.

The City contracted with Polco/National Research Center, Inc., an impartial third-party firm that provides municipal governments with a low-cost, high-quality method to conduct community research. The survey centers on community livability and includes questions about the quality of life in the community, demographics and rating of local government services.