Centennial poised to approve 900 new apartments at the Streets of Southglenn

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

This rendering of a portion of the redeveloped Streets of Southglenn shows what the view might be from the corner of Race Street and Easter Avenue.

On December 6, the Centennial City Council will hold a public hearing at the Centennial Civic Center at 13133 E. Arapahoe Road to receive comments about a proposed redevelopment of the Streets of Southglenn (SOS) to add 911 residential units at the north and south ends of the development. If all residents who wish to speak cannot be heard that evening, the comment period will be extended to the following evening, December 7.

The city’s planning and zoning commission has unanimously recommended that the city council approve the proposed redevelopment of 10.4 acres at the south end of SOS that includes the former Sears property and 10.6 acres at the north end of SOS that includes the current Macy’s department store.

The change to the Master Development Plan for the area requests a total of 1,125 residential units. There are currently 214 residential units within The Portola at SouthGlenn apartment building, thus this plan would add 911 more units to what is already there. Although the documents don’t specifically say that the units would be rental apartments, they say, “The proposed changes to the Master Development Plan will allow the applicants to execute projects that include a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom units of varying sizes and price points. With over 82% of Centennial’s housing supply being owner-occupied, these units will provide important housing diversity…”

Alberta Development Partners and Northwood Investors have been working on this project for nearly three years. In a November 9 memo to Centennial’s planning and zoning commission, the city’s planning department staff noted that the proposed amendments to the SOS Master Development Plan (MDP) for this project were consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan as well as the goals, policies and strategies of Centennial NEXT and the Southglenn Subarea Plan. Staff also determined that the proposed amendments to the MDP were “consistent with the intent of the overall design and mixed-use concept of the MDP,” and recommended that the planning and zoning commission approve the requested changes to the MDP to allow the project to be built as requested by the developers.

A 375-page traffic study prepared by Felsburg Holt and Ullevig, long recognized as the traffic engineering firm most familiar with the local area, concluded that the project would not result in unacceptable levels of service at nearby intersections, which is the purpose of a traffic study.

Those reports and all other documents related to the history of this project starting in January 2019 can be found at https://www.centennialco.gov/southglenn.

The city has strongly encouraged all those who wish to be heard on the question of whether this new development request should be approved to appear at the public hearing on December 6 or submit their comments in writing by emailing them to southglenn@centennialco.gov.

fmiklin.villager@gmail.com