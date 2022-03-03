Centennial Invites Businesses to Join Spark Centennial Experience Accelerator

Six-month program inspires – and helps fund – development of unique customer experiences

The City of Centennial announced the launch of the 2022 Spark Centennial Experience Accelerator program, an incubator program to assist local businesses with attracting new customers, increasing sales and building engagement with the community through for-sale customer experiences. Local businesses are invited to register for the program by March 18 at centennialco.gov/spark.

The Spark Centennial Experience Accelerator program provides the tools – as well as seed funding – to inspire business owners and entrepreneurs to reshape their business value by building meaningful customer connections through for-sale experiences. Pre-pandemic, 74% of Americans prioritized experiences over products and things, according to a study conducted by Expedia and the Center for Generational Kinetics. The six-month cohort includes a multiday workshop in April, mentorship by artists and leaders in experiential design and sales, field trips, ideation support and more than $15,000 of funding assistance provided by the city of Centennial.

“The Spark Centennial program has provided me with creative tools and insight for how the community can interact with my business in a more meaningful way,” said Bridget Molloy, founder of Bridget’s Botanicals, who participated in the Experience Accelerator cohort in 2021. “I have learned so much from the different speakers that we’ve had and took away valuable lessons from our assignments that really helped to shape my experience vision.”

The program is open to all local businesses, entrepreneurs, sole proprietors, makers and creatives. Visit centennialco.gov/spark for more details and to register.