Centennial Institute’s 2021 John K. Andrews Award presented to Doug McDonald and the late Linda McDonald for generosity in business and in ministry

The Centennial Institute, Colorado Christian University’s (CCU) public policy think-tank, is pleased to announce presentation of the 2021 John K. Andrews Award for Colorado Leadership in Fidelity to Biblical and Conservative Principles to Doug McDonald and his late wife, Linda McDonald. The couple owned McDonald Automotive Group of Littleton, Colorado, together until Linda’s passing on May 25.

The John K. Andrews Award for Colorado Leadership in Fidelity to Biblical and Conservative Principles is given annually in honor of John K. Andrews, a follower of Christ, husband, father, grandfather, Colorado Senate president, think-tank founder and friend to all.

“Doug and Linda McDonald have been wonderful friends to the Centennial Institute and Colorado Christian University, providing the space for our Business Council to meet regularly. They have impacted the community by providing jobs for many Coloradans through their car dealerships,” said Jeff Hunt, Director of the Centennial Institute. “Most importantly, they have been active in proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ through many ministries. Doug and Linda were married for over 60 years. They are an example of the influence a godly couple can have in this world.”

“I am so grateful for the friendship and impact of Doug and Linda McDonald,” said CCU President Dr. Donald Sweeting. “They have a heart to impact the world with the gospel of Jesus Christ, to impact students through Christ-centered education, and to impact the culture of our nation in support of traditional family values, sanctity of life, compassion for the poor, Biblical view of human nature, limited government, personal freedom, free markets, natural law, original intent of the Constitution, and Western civilization.”

Previous recipients of the award include former Colorado State Senator Mike Kopp, businessman Jeffrey H. Coors, Rep. Bob Beauprez (R-CO), former Colorado Lt. Governor Jane Norton, businessman James B. Wallace, Catholic Archbishop of Denver Samuel Aquila, former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Jim Nicholson, former Colorado State Senator Kevin Lundberg and Mike and Brenda Baller.