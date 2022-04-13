Centennial E-recycling event scheduled April 23

Electronic recycling services will be offered at the Centennial Civic Center on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 8 to 11 a.m. BEFORE you arrive, please review the list of accepted/not accepted items. No vehicles will be permitted to enter the parking lot after 11 a.m. In exchange for this service, please consider bringing non-perishable food items or a $5 minimum monetary donation benefiting the Salvation Army Centennial Corps.

SPECIAL NOTES

Please bring two or more cans of nonperishable food items or a $5 minimum monetary donation to support our local community as your donation to the event.

A Salvation Army representative will be onsite to accept monetary donations.

ABSOLUTELY, no commercial loads will be accepted, this event is strictly for households.

Please follow the directional signs and staff instructions.

Participants should expect delays, please be patient and drive slowly.

Staff will be on site to assist with unloading items and accepting donations.

If you are dropping off a computer, hard drive, phone, or any other item that contains personal information, please ensure you have deleted your information.

Please be considerate of the items and quantity you dispose; Jacobs reserves the right to refuse and/or accept items.