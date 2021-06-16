Centennial Community Grant Program now available

The City of Centennial has launched a community grant program to enhance and foster neighborhood collaboration. The intention of this program is to reduce code violations and spur additional private investment within neighborhoods through the support of resident-led improvement projects and engagement opportunities. Two types of grants are available and both continue to pursue the City’s goal of increasing communication among neighbors, building neighborhood identity and civic pride, and enhancing opportunities to bring neighborhoods together. All of this is consistent with the City’s vision and “Signature Centennial” Key Performance Area.

“The City is excited to provide these grant opportunities to our residents and HOAs to bring neighbors together for events and to make neighborhood improvements. Across Centennial, our neighborhoods are key to our identity and these programs further the City’s goal of increasing communication throughout and between them,” says Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko. “As Centennial celebrates our 20 year anniversary this is a good time to reflect on how we came together to create the City and incentivize our communities to get creative, have fun and enjoy the neighborhoods that make Centennial great!”

The two types of available grants are:

Large Community Improvement Grant

Supports larger-scale improvements, including but not limited to neighborhood signage, fencing, landscaping improvements, and community gardens

$10,000 value

Application Deadline: June 30

Neighborhood Engagement Grant

Offers funding for community-building events, such as neighborhood block parties or movie nights

$500 value

Applications accepted on a first come, first serve basis until funds have been exhausted

Applications for both grants are available online at centennialco.gov/communitygrants.