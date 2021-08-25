Cell contents prove what heals

NUTRITION FACT #6 in my article titled, “Taking Vitamins or Nutritional Drugs? The 3 Ways Supplements are Made,” The Villager, 05/27/21, states, “ONLY Sufficient and Pure Air, Water, Whole Foods and Whole Food Supplements Provide the Nutrients the Body Requires to Live, Heal, Maintain Health and Prevent Disease.”

THE SCIENTIFIC PROOF of Nutrition Fact #6 lies in the contents of our cells. The substances you see within the structure of each human cell, i.e., in the pathways of metabolism inside the cells, are Nutrients: Macro-nutrients: Carbohydrates, Proteins and Lipids (Fats/Oils) and Micro-nutrients: Vitamins, Minerals and Water.

Three of the primary “Pathways of the Metabolism Inside the Cell,” are 1) Carbohydrates which leads to Monosaccharides; then to Acetyl CoA; 2) Lipids (Fats/Oils), which leads to Fatty Acids and Glycerol, then to Acetyl CoA to CO2 + H2O + ATP (Energy), and 3) Proteins, each Amino Acid; which then splits into two pathways, one leading to Acetyl CoA and the other crosses over to Monosaccharides.

I realize the above paragraph does not mean much when written in text form like this article, so I highly recommend that you email me for a copy of its Diagram. In simpler terms…within these pathways are all the Vitamins and Minerals (from Vitamin A to the Mineral Zinc), and Water. The direction of some pathways may cross over or lead into another (ex: Acetyl CoA) and all pathways can be reversed to build up Carbohydrates, Lipids and Proteins, which are broken down and ultimately turned into ATP, i.e., Energy.

So, the bottom line is the contents of all human cells reveal that the body requires “Nutrients” to produce “Energy” and it is “Energy” that is required for all organ-, gland- and body-system operations, for healing and restoring health, for regeneration (growing of new cells) and detoxification (the removal of waste, toxic substances, germs, worms, and dead or damaged cells and tissue).

Thus, NUTRITION FACT #7 is “CELL CONTENTS PROVE NUTRIENTS HEAL THE BODY!”

KAREN, 53Y – DIARRHEA 40 TIMES A DAY – For 10 years, Karen, a Texas resident, suffered with 40 bouts of Diarrhea every day; that’s an average of once every 36 minutes. She joked of knowing the location of every bathroom within a 350-mile radius of her home. Having seen many disease care professionals, such as physicians and dietitians, and healthcare professionals, such as naturopaths, chiropractors, and herbalists, locally, in Dallas, and even the Mayo Clinic, no one had helped her.

Karen thought she had tried everything and everyone, until her latest physician referred her to me because 1) he could not help her and 2) I was known for helping patients when medicine and other therapies couldn’t.

A Clinical Nutrition Analysis of Karen’s Laboratory Reports identified five causes interfering with the healthy function of her colon. Within one month of starting Clinical Nutrition Therapy, the 40 bouts of Diarrhea had reduced to 10 daily and at two months, she no longer had Diarrhea.

MY CLINICAL NUTRITION TESTING AND THERAPY ACCOMPLISHED IN 2 MONTHS WHAT OTHER TREATMENTS AND THERAPIES COULD NOT ACCOMPLISH IN 10 YEARS!

In November this year, I will be celebrating my 40th Year in clinical nutrition practice and one of the important factors that I have discovered, which can be easily overlooked by other practitioners, and of which Karen is a perfect example, is Nutrition Fact #8.

NUTRITION FACT #8: “ONE SYMPTOM CAN BE CAUSED BY MULTIPLE AREAS OF THE BODY!”

