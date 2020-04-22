CCHS senior, feature twirler, named to Purdue All-American Twirling Team

Alex Lytle and the CCHS marching band

SUBMITTED BY ANNA OSBORN DOLAN

CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS

Cherry Creek High School senior Alexa Lytle, who has been a CCHS feature twirler for the past four years, is a new member of the Purdue University All-American Twirling Team. She auditioned for the prestigious position earlier this spring and is one of only two new members added to the team, which has been a fixture at Purdue since 1939.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of Purdue’s All-American Twirling Team,” Lytle said. “I’m super excited to take the field with an amazing group of twirlers and be part of this great organization.”

Lytle has been a feature twirler with the CCHS Marching Band, as well as a member of the CCHS color guard and winter guard. She has served as color guard co-captain for the past two years. She is also a Creek adventure leader and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. She plans to study engineering at Purdue.

Purdue is the home of the famous All-American Marching Band and has one of the most storied collegiate twirling programs in the country. It includes five feature twirlers and the All-American Twirling Team. Together, the Purdue Twirlers hold many national titles: 2020 Twirl Mania Collegiate Classic Team Champions, 2019 Grand National Collegiate Halftime Show Team Champions and 2017 Collegiate Halftime Champions and 2017 Grand National Collegiate Halftime Show Team Champions.

Lytle, who started in the sport of baton twirling when she was seven years old, is also a member of Colorado Twirls, a Denver-area, competitive twirling organization. She has competed and earned awards in both individual and team events at the state, regional and national level. She is the 2019 Colorado Solo Grand Champion, the 2019 Advanced Miss Twirler, qualified for the 2018 and 2019 U.S. PreTrials and has earned national awards in Solo, 2-Baton and Team.

“Alexa has worked so hard for this opportunity and we are so proud of her,” said Colorado Twirls coach Ashley Dolan Swope, who is a CCHS alumna and former feature twirler at the University of Texas. “We can’t wait to see her take the field in front of nearly 60,000 fans at Ross-Ade Stadium this fall! Boiler Up!”