Carrie Glassburn has been selected as the new Town of Parker Cultural Director, effective June 26

Carrie Glassburn

Carrie joined the Town of Parker in August 2013 and has held several positions during her tenure including Marketing Manager, Assistant Cultural Director, and most recently, Acting Cultural Director since July 2020. Carrie brings over 25 years marketing, brand development, arts and cultural, community engagement, and public-private sector experience to this key executive leadership position.

Carrie earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Advertising and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado.

She will be responsible for the leadership and strategic direction of Parker Arts, overseeing the Town’s cultural facilities, developing and managing the implementation of cultural, arts, science and history programing, leading and supporting the Scientific and Cultural Commission, and the day-to-day operations of Parker Arts.