Calling for volunteers for the Arapahoe County Fair

Welcome back to fun! We are excited to be back in the saddle and planning the 2021 Arapahoe County Fair. As always, we need volunteers to make this event a success.

COVID-19 Protocols

Arapahoe County follows public health orders and guidance provided by the Tri-County Health Department and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The County will follow any COVID-19 protocols that are current at the time of the Fair.

At minimum, volunteers will be asked to frequently wash hands or apply hand sanitizer (available throughout the Fairgrounds) and stay home if not feeling well.

We will update this website if there are additional COVID-19 protocols or restrictions in place during the Fair.

Being vaccinated prior to volunteering at the Fair greatly reduces your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.

Sign up today

Volunteer opportunities include, but are not limited to: Gate Ambassadors, Greeters, Photographers, people to help in the Homestead, in Volunteer Headquarters and more. Most positions are outside and will keep you on your feet, but there are also some indoor and sit-down options. SIGN UP

Leaders wanted

If you are comfortable leading others and have three or more years of Fair volunteer experience, you qualify to be a Team Leader. Team Leaders provide volunteers with instruction for their areas, answer questions, help with fair-goer issues and provide breaks as needed. You must commit to at least three volunteer shifts and attend a training before the Fair.

Bring a friend, coworker, or the whole crew

There’s Fair fun for everyone. Sign-up as a duo, the whole family (ages 16 and older) or a small group of 5-10 people. For groups of 5-10 people, please contact our Volunteer Coordinator.

For questions, contact Volunteer Coordinator Nira Duvan, at nduvan@arapahoegov.com or 303-738-7938. To sign up for a shift, visit our new online portal to set up an account. Volunteers receive a T-shirt, free parking and free admission to the Fair (excluding carnival) on the day(s) of their shift(s).

It is easy to get involved in this family-friendly event and have tons of fun! Individual and group volunteers are needed each year to help make the Fair a success.

Public Competitions Volunteers

Public Competitions (formally known as Open Class) – Exhibits provide a unique opportunity for members of the community to show off their talents in gardening, fine arts, photography, quilting, knitting and crochet. Public Competitions volunteers assist with the entry process, help judges or display exhibits. Volunteers will attend an orientation before the fair. Many Public Competitions shifts occur before the Fair is open to the public.

For more information about Public Competitions, contact Kathy McDaniel at 303-919-2177.

Sign Up to Volunteer Today!