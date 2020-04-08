By 2025 18th Judicial District will be Arapahoe County only

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

On March 20, Governor Polis signed HB20-1026 creating a new 23rd judicial district, comprised of Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln counties, leaving the 18th judicial district dedicated solely to cases in Arapahoe County.

The new plan, which was sponsored on a bipartisan basis, passed the state senate 33-1 (Republican Sen. Kevin Priola of Adams County dissented) on February 28 and the house 59-2 on February 6 (Democratic Rep. Adrianne Benavidez of Adams County and Republican Rep. Shane Sandridge of El Paso County voted no).

It will be effective Janaury 7, 2025, after the election of district attorneys for the 18th judicial district by residents of Arapahoe County and the new 23rd judicial district by residents of Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln counties in November, 2024.

The judicial department will formulate plans for the transition during the next four years to make the necessary system changes to implement the new law.

