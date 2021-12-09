Breakthrough at Kent Denver, Inspiring today’s students & tomorrow’s teachers in our backyard!

SUBMITTED BY KENT DENVER

The mission of Breakthrough at Kent Denver is two-fold: first, to increase the educational and social opportunities of motivated, financially under-resourced, middle and high school students through a quality year-round program, and second, to motivate and train talented college students for careers in education.

Breakthrough at Kent Denver is part of a national collaborative of Breakthrough’s trying to solve two key pieces of the education crisis: unequal access to quality education for low-income students and a shortage of quality teachers. There is ONLY ONE Breakthrough chapter in Colorado, and it is right in the backyard of Greenwood Village residents on the Kent Denver Campus!

The Breakthrough model has two key components which work in tandem to create vibrant communities of lifelong learners across the nation and inspire the next generation of educators:

1) Identifying under-resourced students with demonstrated motivation in sixth grade and engaging them with rigorous academic support, mentoring, and college counseling through summer and school-year programming from middle school through college matriculation, free of charge to their families; and

2) Providing a highly diverse, intentionally recruited pool of talented undergraduates with the opportunity to gain more than 100 hours of firsthand classroom teaching experience through a 9-week pre-service Teaching Fellow residency, supported by Instructional Coaches throughout the course of the summer.

Breakthrough is trying to close the opportunity gap for low-income students and address the national teacher shortage. Breakthrough’s mission is to create rigorous, vibrant learning communities across the nation, where highly motivated, traditionally underrepresented students achieve post-secondary success, and college-aged emerging leaders are inspired to become the next generation of educators and advocates. What you may not know is that Breakthrough operates as five distinct, free programs for the community: the Summer Program (rising 7th – 9th graders), the Saturday School Program (current 7th -10th graders), the High School Program (current 8th -10th graders), the College Bound Program (current 11th -12th graders), and the Teacher Training Program (college students who are aspiring educators, called Teaching Fellows).

Do you want to see our school year programming in action?! Breakthrough 7th-10th grade students continue their experience through the school year by participating in six Saturday School sessions. At these Saturday Schools Breakthrough provides non-traditional, co-curricular education opportunities, and allows students to reengage with the Breakthrough community. We would LOVE to see the entire Greenwood Village community at a Saturday School Visit to see Breakthrough in action and learn more!

Visits are from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Kent Denver Middle School. All details and logistics will be sent a week before the Saturday School. Email Sarah Dutcher with questions atsdutcher@

kentdenver.org*

What are you doing on February 24th? Save the date and join us as we eat, drink and celebrate the dedicated and aspiring teachers of Breakthrough Kent Denver at our “GIVE YOUR LOVE TO BREAKTHROUGH” event! Purchase tickets online: Spring Gala 2022 | Powered By GiveSmart