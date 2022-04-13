Breaking election news

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

On April 12, the Colorado Secretary of State announced that the following candidates had qualified for their party primary ballots by having submitted sufficient valid petitions:

1) Republican State Sen. Don Coram will run in Congressional District 3, challenging first-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

2) Republican Lisa Frizell will run in State House District 45.

3) Republican Anthony Hartsook will run in State House District 44.

4) Republican Rick Taggart will run in State House District 55.

5) Republican JulieMarie Shepherd Macklin will run in State Senate District 27 against Tom Kim, who previously qualified for the Republican primary at the Arapahoe County assembly.

6) Democrat Neal Walia will run in Congressional District 1, challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette.