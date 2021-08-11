Boys Hope Girls Hope receives donation

State Farm agent along with special guests deliver $3,000 check

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Colorado in Aurora, welcomed a few fun and interesting “guests” recently when local State Farm® Agent Mark Peter showed up with Jake from State Farm (cutout) and a giant State Farm Bear to assist him in presenting an oversized check to Executive Director Mary Fran Tharp.

The $3,000 State Farm donation supports the organization’s Collegiate Prep Program which provides tutors, mentors, character development opportunities, and ongoing support for the academically motivated high school students they serve.

Mary Fran shared, “Boys Hope Girls Hope graduates this year earned over $3 million in merit and need based scholarships from colleges across the country. Our scholars do the work. Boys Hope Girls Hope provides the opportunities and guidance. State Farm and our community partners make it possible. We are so grateful for the support from State Farm!”

“I had a lot of fun presenting our State Farm check to Mary Fran,” said Mark. “We’re proud to support a program that provides these necessary resources for our youth and serves as a small springboard to helping them reach their educational goals.”