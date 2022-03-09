BARBWIRE BOB – Ukraine is a wake-up call

I’ve never observed war scenes like what is coming out of Ukraine.

The utter brutality of this invasion is like a science fiction movie of aliens attacking another planet. The destruction and killing of innocent civilians is turning the world against Russia and what is now described as “Putin’s War.”

Putin has made some disastrous decisions in his invasion of Ukraine. His intent was to recapture the former Soviet State and bring it back under the influence of the communist regime. But, after three decades of freedom and democracy, the Ukrainians do not want to rejoin the old communist dictatorship. The majority of Ukrainians are willing to die for their country and their new way of life. They have shown great courage and bravery in defying the Russian invasion.

Moving into the third week of the war the Russians are bombing civilian targets and taking control of the nuclear power plants and will cut off electricity to the entire country.

NATO countries and the United States are sending military aid, but too little, too late. Poland may release some MIG-15 aircraft to Ukrainian pilots to attempt a “No Fly” defensive zone over the country. The U.S. would replace the planes with American aircraft.

The United States has so far refrained from any “boots on the ground” and direct confrontation with the Russians. It is hard to watch the heartless and senseless invasion that is being viewed with horror around the world. Undoubtedly the war is not being reported accurately or factually to the Russian people who have allowed Putin’s government to operate in secrecy and with lack of transparency. Something American citizens should be strongly supporting is freedom of speech, press, and peaceful assembly.

The first thing all dictatorships accomplish is to silence free and privately-owned media organizations— radio, TV and newspapers. It is somewhat surprising that our reporters have been able to broadcast from the front lines of the war zones. CNN and FOX are doing a great job of front-line coverage and interviews with officials and citizens. We are viewing heartbreaking scenes of thousands of residents uprooted from their homes and fleeing to their NATO neighbors, especially gracious and welcoming Poland.

American journalists are predominantly on the front lines and of course there are no Russian camera crews to be found reporting factually to their country. One of the greatest hopes for the struggling freedom fighters is an upheaval in Russia against the Putin regime. Thousands of Russians have been arrested for protests, speeches, and assembly. These basic rights protect American freedom under our constitution that we must fight to maintain. Outside and inside sources would like to destroy American streets and cities to look like Kiev.

***

I attended my precinct caucus last week that leads to county and state assemblies to elect candidates for office. Both Republican and Democrat party members participate in this process to elect present and future leadership.

If you participated in this exercise, give yourself a pat on the back. Attending my precinct caucus in the same building was a large room filled with people with a sign on the door stating, “Bridge and Cribbage.” Down the hall was a very small group of citizens who were there to listen, learn, and meet candidates, doing their duty as a free people and preparing for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022 election that is moving into full swing. Have we forgotten our role as citizens of a Republic that is the last great hope of the world for freedom and opportunity for all?

Benjamin Franklin warned us that our founding fathers had given us a Republic if we could keep it. His fears are now justified.

Some can play bridge while our cities burn, stores looted, police killed, borders open, and even our capitol besieged.

When you see the massacre of a sovereign state that has supported free elections in a democracy system of government it is a grave warning to the free world, especially to America that the barbarians are at the gates and we had better wake up to save our country and that we don’t suffer the terrible fate like Ukraine.

We are almost at the brink of another world war, heaven forbid!