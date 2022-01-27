BARBWIRE BOB – Ramblin’ Around The Corral with Bob Sweeney

I was a guest at the grand opening of a new casino in Central City Saturday night, January 22. The main event was a fabulous program provided by the Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center comprised of about 30 Asian youths. The re-opened casino was purchased from prior owners by a new Maverick group who have swept up four properties in Central City and Black Hawk.

The grand opening featured the Asian players portraying dragons and lions. The new casino is named Dragon/Tiger and the event was timed to feature the beginning of the Chinese New Year commencing February 1, 2022 as the “Year of The Tiger.”

The costumes were magnificent. The dancing lions and tigers marched around the room with a gigantic dragon bobbing and weaving around the large room. The drumbeats had the costumed mystical animals dancing with the music and dancing as the actors inside the costumes did amazing movements.

Any organization wishing to have a spectacular program should contact the Cultural Center for this special program that was just breathtaking to behold.

***

The football season is winding up with AFC and NFC title games and then we will witness “Superbowl 56” from the new stadium in Las Vegas. Four teams are still in the hunt, The Chiefs, 49ers, Rams and Bengals. It takes great talent and luck to reach the final games and the talent being displayed has reached new heights of play.

Looking back in history we have had some great football coaches in college and professional teams. One of the most famous of all was Alabama’s coach Paul Bear Bryant. He passed away in 1982. This message was found in his billfold, making rounds on the internet. While one never knows truth or fiction on internet materials the message that Bear saved and supposedly carried with him. The author is unknown, but the message is clear and worth saving in all of our purses and billfolds.

THE MAGIC BANK ACCOUNT

Imagine that you had won the following “PRIZE” in a contest:

Each morning your bank would deposit $86,400 in your private account for you to use. However, this prize has rules:

THE SET OF RULES:

Everything that you didn’t spend during each day would be taken away from you.

You may not simply transfer money into some other account.

You may only spend it.

Each morning your account receives another $86,400 for that day.

The bank can end the game without warning; at any time, it can say, “Game Over!” If you close the account you will not receive a new one. What would you personally do?

You would buy anything and everything you wanted right? Not only for yourself, but for all the people you love and care for. Even for people you don’t know, because you couldn’t possibly spend it all on yourself, right?

You would try to spend every penny, and use it all, because you knew it would be replenished in the morning, right?

Actually, the game is real. SHOCKED??? YES!

Each of us are already a winner of this “PRIZE”

The “PRIZE” is “TIME”

1.Each morning we awaken to receive 86,400 seconds as a gift of life.

2. And when we go to sleep at night, any remaining time is not credited to us.

3.What we haven’t used up that day is forever lost.

4.SO, what will you do with your 86,400 seconds?

Those seconds are worth so much more than the same amount in dollars. Enjoy every second of your life because time races by so much quicker than you think.

***

Good advice for everyone and a message to remember.