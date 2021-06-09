BARBWIRE BOB – RAMBLIN’ AROUND THE CORRAL WITH BOB SWEENEY

Gerri and I attended the Englewood Chamber of Commerce May 27 35th Annual Business Awards Banquet. I was especially pleased to see Front Range Pharmacy, mentioned in this column recently, win the “Emerging Business Of The Year” award located in downtown Englewood. These two, very talented pharmacists, Bridget Logan and Michael Scruggs have designed and created a special “hometown” type of pharmacy. I’ve already had several calls from former customers of the two owners delighted that they have been rediscovered by reading this newspaper about this new business.

Front Range Pharmacy owners holding their awards

The Villager was nominated under the Lifetime Business Achievement Award category that was won by Craig Hospital; a great facility for spinal injuries providing loving care. They are one of the best rehabilitation facilities in the world.

We met the new Chamber Executive Director, David Carroll. He is a great fit for the chamber that is making a comeback from COVID-19. The chamber members are young and enthusiastic. It was a great program honoring local businesses. We’ll have photos of the award-winners featured next week in The Villager.

***

County Commissioner Bill Holen is an army veteran with combat active duty in Vietnam. He was shot down in a small scouting plane in Cambodia and was part of a team dealing with supporting the Lao-Hmong people supporting the South Vietnam and U.S. war efforts.

L-R: John Horan, Yang Chee, Siage Yang, Bill Holen, Robert Olislagers and Ed Dwight.

The Lao-Hmong forces fought bravely and took pride in defending the sovereignty of Laos and supporting the interests of the U.S. and allies.

Over 500,000 Lao-Hmong now live in the United States. A National Lao-Hmong Memorial Foundation was formed to establish a compelling national memorial to honor the service and sacrifices of the Lao-Hmong during the U.S. Secret War in Laos. The memorial will be located in Westminster, Colorado adjacent to the U.S. Armed Force Tribute Garden in the city park.

The memorial is being created by Ed Dwight, a renowned sculptor, aviator, and Vietnam veteran. Founding board members are John Horan, chairman; Bill Holen, vice-chairman, and secretary, John Luhmann.

The foundation has purchased a T-28 that the Lao Hmong flew as a separate arm of the Royal Lao Air Force while training in Thailand. The first pilots were Lee Lue and Vang Toua, both of whom were decorated for valor and who died heroically in combat.

The plane is currently stationed at Centennial airport in Centennial, built as a trainer for the U.S. Navy in 1956. The plane will eventually be repurposed to be placed atop the memorial.

The National Lao-Hmong Memorial Foundation is asking for donations to the non-profit 501C3 to help recognize, honor, and memorialize the sacrifices of these loyal allies. Checks may be mailed to 11150 E. Dartmouth Avenue, Aurora, CO. 80014 or at the website: www.lao-hmong

memorial.org.

***

Having been fully vaccinated it is almost weird walking into restaurants and stores “maskless.” I almost feel undressed without that garb on my face, so be it. America is on the move again literally on the highways and event centers. Crowds are now allowed at our “hot” Nugget and Avalanche playoff contests.

Enjoying some lunch meetings again and Zane’s Bistro was the location last week meeting with renowned Arapahoe County lawyer Bill Banta. Bill is a longtime local resident and Constitutional scholar. He is one of a few Americans that has read all of The Federalist papers that helped create our founding documents. Recent events seem to indicate that we need further education especially on the First and Second Amendments of the Bill of Rights. Bill is going to draft a series of articles on these documents to help us better understand our sacred freedoms. The first article appears in this week’s Villager.

***

Our beloved BT Galloway, the front desk circulation manager, receptionist, and baseball columnist, went on vacation two months ago and somewhere along the way contracted COVID-19. He has been hospitalized at Swedish for several weeks with severe complications.

Now, with the assistance of a son, has been moved to extended care in Ft. Collins. His return is in doubt, but he is a pretty spry 80-year-old.

If you need assistance with your subscription orders or renewals call the Villager at 303-773-8313 during normal business hours and you will talk to a live person, or you can leave us a message anytime.

A “Thank You” to Larry Brown, longtime friend and former local resident who has recently moved to Kansas. He renewed his subscription with a nice letter, a $60 check, and a crisp new $2 bill. We go back many years together as friends.

Another friend, Andy McKean, who founded Liberty Day, is moving to Missouri to be near family members. He has 10,000 Constitution booklets he wants to sell, or perhaps donate to an individual, business, or non-profit. Contact him at: 303-989-4833. Andy will be sadly missed by all.

Adage of the week: “Don’t worry about old age, it doesn’t last that long.” And … “Give a person a fish and you feed them for a day. Teach a person to use the internet and you won’t be bothered for weeks, months, maybe years.

***

Cynthia Madden Leitner and John. W. Madden Jr. look over the construction of the Marjorie Park.

Remember to attend the free, family friendly opening of the Museum of Outdoor Arts in the newly renovated Marjorie Park on June 12 from noon to 4 p.m. Fiddlers Green amphitheater is located at 6331 So. Fiddlers Green Circle.

The park features more than 40 permanent artworks, most of which are sculptures. The park is named after Marjorie P. Madden, who co-founded the Museum with her husband, commercial real estate developer, John A. Madden Jr., and their daughter Cynthia Madden Leitner. Drinks and food are available for purchase.

Event registration is required at moaonline.org/events/.