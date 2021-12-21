BARBWIRE BOB – Ramblin’ around the corral with Bob Sweeney

The Christmas season has arrived with a brief snow flurry and the wonderful American tradition of Christmas lights. It appears that there are more lights than in past years and perhaps that is because more people are staying home these days and have enough time to string the lights and decorate the trees. Wonderful to see the bright lights glowing across the metro area. America is starting to recover; let’s hope that COVID-19 will go down in history as a bad memory.

We’ve had two Villager colleagues’ contract COVID-19, our office manager contacted the virus while on vacation visiting friends in Arizona. Denny Dressman, our sports columnist and 25-year Rocky Mountain News sports editor, contracted the disease back in November and was hospitalized. He was fully vaccinated with a booster shot. I had lunch with him prior to his contracting the virus.

Denny and I meet with fellow Colorado Press Association presidents and newspaper friends monthly in Arvada; friends like Barry Hartman, retired publisher of the Boulder Daily Camera, Harrison Cochran, former publisher of the Aurora Sentinel, and Roy Robinson, retired publisher of Dean Singleton’s hometown paper in Graham, Texas.

I’m fully vaccinated with a recent booster shot so I feel pretty safe along with a strong metabolism system from early day ranch life of eating fresh vegetables, natural beef, and plenty of physical hard work.

I have a friend who is a pediatrician. He and I have visited over dinner several times and we agree about how present-day children have lower metabolism because of the purity of foods prepared and packaged. In past decades milk was not always pasteurized, bread molded quickly without present day preservatives, and we probably ate more leftovers and less chemical injected foods found in almost all food products. Just read the long list of ingredients on food labels. Some germs may be good for us, or at least build up some immunities.

Bottom line, COVID-19 seems to seek out certain folks for many reasons and no one is exempt, even if vaccinated it appears. I’m a little suspect that not all the vaccines are perfect and may not be chilled or stored as prescribed. Nothing is perfect in today’s world.

***

Sunday night, December 12, Gerri and I were invited guests at the Friends of Nursing Christmas party celebrating the groups 40th anniversary. The festive event was held at once Leo Goto’s famous Wellshire Inn. Leo would stand by the door and welcome his guests to his famous restaurant. Alas, Leo is departed, but the Wellshire Inn Events Center lives on as a site for many banquets and special events. It is a lovely, spacious facility, and the Christmas party was well done. Great decorations and a silent auction, all professionally presented. Printed programs and live entertainment by three great musical talents, Claire McCahan, mezzo, Schyler Vargas, baritone, and Keith Teepen, piano. They were special and performed traditional Christmas carols like Silent Night and Joy To The World, a wonderful medley of music from three very talented performers. It was a real joy to hear Christmas carols instead of rap music with lyrics I can’t understand.

Stately Melanie Wallace is the president-elect and served as the talented mistress of ceremonies for the evening. I had the pleasure of being seated next to Steve Edmonds, whom I have known for several decades, starting back when he was DU President Dan Ritchie’s right-hand assistant returning DU to major prominence. Steve and I walked through the years discussing the Denver social scene and the disappearance of many social leaders due to age or illness. So many prominent leaders have departed from the non-profit social circuit of raising money for worthy charities. We both complimented our former Villager society editor Glory Weisberg, who lost her husband David last year. Glory worked very hard for this newspaper for three decades covering non-profit events and was solely responsible for ending smoking at charitable events. She celebrated her birthday December 14. A belated happy birthday Glory!!!!

***

Ventured out to Zane’s for a delicious dinner with Vic and Sharon Evans last week. The restaurant was packed, and Zane was master of the house as food appeared quickly and efficiently. Every chair and table was filled in the restaurant that is set to move to new headquarters as Marina Square is set for demolition next July. Zane told us that he has a new location but did not disclose the site.

Not to fear, his many friends and fans will follow Zane and Ed Novak to wherever they may lead us. They operate a great Bistro and have survived COVID-19 with hard work and determination to survive. Hurrah!

***

Remember the Santa Claus Shop Toy Drive. Members believe in the mission, “A toy for every girl and boy.” Scott Hamburg. the president. along with 50 board members have provided toys to over 13,000 children with the demand growing with over 14,000 toys this year. You can send cash, or seek toy drop off locations on the web site: denversantaclausshop.org

***

And a get well wish to Dianne Bartlett who we understand has been under the weather. This lady is the best, along with Arlene Johnson at supporting non-profits and charitable events. Steve Edmond and I praised these ladies as we talked about the declining social leadership in the Metro area with COVID-19 and aging leaders. It is a serious issue of charitable volunteer leadership in future years.