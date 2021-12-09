BARBWIRE BOB – Ramblin’ around the corral with Bob Sweeney

Had occasion to dine at the old McCormick’s restaurant on Union St. that is now on lease to Cherry Hills Country Club serving as their clubhouse dining establishment while the Club is being partially rebuilt. Members present at the elegant facility dinner last week explained that the famed historic Eisenhower room is still intact with Ike’s golf clubs, et al.

The entire South end of the structure has been demolished and new club dining and banquet rooms rising with a second-floor balcony overlooking the famed golf course to be completed by early 2023, hopefully.

***

I’m such a fan of Reinke Brothers with their vast store in the center of Littleton off of Main and Prince Sts. These brothers have been operating the most amazing store for decades; Greg is a champion for the Littleton merchants and motivating the city to support local business events.

He gave me a quick tour of the store for his ad last week and he has a massive inventory of costumes of all sorts and a huge assortment of Santa Claus gear that is going fast. The brothers do business across the metro area in different decorating and design work. But, the store could easily make the Ripley record book for rare and unusual gifts and holiday apparel. A real suit of armor stands guard near the front door. There is a complete section of Christmas lights.

This store is a real shopping experience with some great merchandise!

***

We’ve made many business friends down through the years and we enjoy the retail community merchants. Retailers work so hard to sell their wares with competition very keen these days. Amazon is feasting on the retail trade and aided and abetted by the pandemic with more people shopping from home. If you can, visit Reinke Brothers, Carla’s and Trice Jewelers in SouthGlenn. Visit the Homer Reed clothing store by Ocean Prime, a third-generation fine clothing store, still family operated. Drift across the street to Ed Novak and Zane’s Bistro for great Italian food and an afternoon happy hour that is outstanding. Go next door to D&Ls for a foot massage that you won’t regret. The entire shopping complex at Marina Square that once had the Northern Tavern, is now scheduled for demolition next July. Tenants have to move elsewhere as a massive apartment complex will rise on the DTC land area.

We’re very fond of Tom and George at Citron Bistro at Yosemite and Hampden. They were formerly Seasons, in Marina Square, for decades before purchasing the Marie Calendar store a few decades ago.

Hopefully Zane’s can find a new address where they can continue their great cuisine and happy hour. Don’t miss Shanghai Kitchen where they have been serving award-winning food for decades and of course wonderful sushi at Land of Sushi on Arapahoe Road and University Blvd.

Visit your retail friends. Pay a visit to those local merchants or mall stores that treat you well and retain your trust and business.

A great Christmas gift is this newspaper for $1.00 a week mailed to a home or business. Our longtime subscribers know the value of reading a local newspaper and being well-informed about events. All it takes is a phone call to the office, 303-773-8313 during normal business hours and a live person will take your order.

***

A reminder about the great work that Denver Santa Claus Shop does in delivering toys to kids; last year over 13,000 and this year over 14,000. The Koebel family has been a major supporter of this non-profit for decades and supports the mission of “A Toy for every Girl and Boy.” The organization started 91 years ago and is going strong with donors and volunteers. Go to denversantaclausshop.org to locate a drop off location.