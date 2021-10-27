BARBWIRE BOB – Ramblin’ around the corral with Bob Sweeney

It was disappointing to watch the Bronco game Thursday evening with so little effort extended against the Raiders. That game was followed on Saturday with the CU/UCLA game where Colorado played terrible. Both losses appearing to me to be lack of good quarterbacks.

CSU had a tough loss to Utah State, trailing by one point with less than 11 second left in the game. They missed the close field goal to lose the game as the team panicked over the clock with no time outs remaining they could have spiked the ball. Tough loss for the improving Rams.

Our new sportswriter Danny Dressman takes on the Broncos this week and expresses his feelings on local football experiences. If you need a good gift order one of his books, see the ad on his sports page.

***

I’ve been a member of the Denver Lions Club for over four decades and was very involved in the development of the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute that is now part of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus with generous gifts from the Phil and Sue Anschutz foundations. Helen Keller in 1925 called the Lions her “Knights of The Blind.” Lions today still work with vision, hearing, and now diabetes as one of the world largest service clubs.

Spearheading the entire first years of the development was Dr. J. Bronwyn Bateman, recruited by Lions to CU from UCLA. She raised the funds to support and build the Rocky Mountain Eye Institute with Dr. Vince Fulginiti, chief of staff. It was a hard task and part of the early day Denver medical community on Colorado Blvd .opposed the move to Fitzsimmons. Without Dr. Bateman the move may have never happened, and the Anschutz campus might not exist as it is today.

Dr. Bateman was the first, among very few staff doctors, to support the move that has led to the largest and most successful medical campus in the nation. The Anschutz families have given huge support to the Lions Club sponsored project and the Lions emblem still proudly stands at the front of the eye institute building with an only a few of the original ophthalmologists who started the incredible eye institute there today. The staff of the eye institute has grown to hundreds and additions to the building have allowed eye surgery on new additional floors. The later years have been led successfully by Dr. Naresh Mandavi who carried the Lion vision forward to serve the Rocky Mountain states with excellent care.

Dr. Bateman departed the Eye Institute returning to her UCLA background where she was recently awarded the 2021 UCLA S. Rodman Irvine prize award, the highest honor bestowed by the world-famous Jules Stein Eye Institute. Dr. Bateman was truly worthy of the award and should receive a similar honor from The University of Colorado at some point in time, long overdue, She is recognized as one of the most outstanding ophthalmology doctors in the world. She is owed a great debt of gratitude from Lions and patients who have received excellent care from research, service and treatment. Thank you. Dr. J. Bronwyn Bateman.

***

If you haven’t traveled to Littleton and visited the Reinke Brothers Halloween haunted mansion, you have until the end of October to enjoy this Disney-like treat. Located with free parking at 5663 S. Prince St. the remaining hours this weekend are Friday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. open Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Then the spooks and witches depart for another year.

If you haven’t been to this Halloween super store you have missed one of the greatest retail outlets in the nation. You will find a vast array of costumes, magic tricks, and clever gift items for the holidays. The brothers who run this store are great folks and longtime Littleton community cheerleaders. A great community asset.

reinkebrothers.com. Ph: 303-795-5006

***

Local Santa Claus shops should be opening, and we need to hear from some of the Koelbel folks about Gene’s favorite project the Santa Claus Shop.

***

Need to get these elections over with so we can move onward to Thanksgiving and the holidays. The interest in local elections has been strong and voters are taking a keen interest in school board elections sometimes just overlooked. Time to pay attention and vote for candidates who have some courage to speak up!