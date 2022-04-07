BARBWIRE BOB – Peace through strength

I just viewed some wonderful photographs of Kyiv. I had no idea or concept what a beautiful city to behold. I can only pray that the Russians don’t destroy that capitol city with all of its splendor and historic buildings.

The war rages on, with the Ukrainians

fighting back and even crossing into Russia and destroying an oil facility. Tanks and trucks don’t run well on empty fuel tanks. It also appears that the invading force is tiring, with cold weather, shortages of supplies, fuel, ammunition and food running low, along with fatigue of being on the battlefield. The U.S. stingers and javelin weapons are arriving, and these are awesome weapons against tanks.

Probably the best weapons to save Ukraine is world opinion and the graphic pictures coming out of the massive destruction of Mariupol and other cities and facilities. Putin is destroying the reputation of his country and slowly, the details and deaths of this invasion will lead to his demise, sooner or later.

Just surmising that a cease-fire will be declared soon while the peace talks continue. Ukraine might as well concede the eastern province portions that are already occupied by pro-Russian forces who have been waging a rebellion for the past eight years. Seaports are also very important to the Russians, as well as to the Ukrainians.

This is a terrible lesson for the world to witness. A Ukrainian and Russian conflict is sending devastating portraits of what a new war can mean to our civilization. We can only hope that the Chinese are paying attention to the destruction and world hatred of conflict.

I, along with many veterans, would like to defend Ukraine with everything we have in military force, but escalating a war with Russia because of one man’s greed and mental ineptness just means more death and destruction for every participant. Russia has the capacity to strike American cities, and, so does China.

As painful as it is to watch this conflict, I applaud the Pentagon and President Biden for drawing the line on “boots on the ground.”

I do not want to see our military soldiers die in another war that we simply cannot win; all the warring parties will lose.

Ukraine’s bravery will save the majority of the country. Perhaps they will lose some land that has already been conceded to Russian forces again that has been occupied by Russians for the past eight years.

A great question arises: who will pay for the extreme damages, deaths, and destruction of entire major cities? Europe should step up, Russia should be forced to pay, and of course the United States taxpayers will anti-up billions to help the nation rebuild. The damage appears to be even worse than what occurred in Berlin at the end of World ll.

Ukraine will no doubt have to concede any NATO alliances going forward and will always have fear of the Russian bear prowling once again.

However, this is an extreme hit to Russian forces in deaths and a catastrophe for Ukraine in deaths and destruction. There will be no winner in “Putin’s War,” and only an extreme waste of life and property.

This is a strong message for transparency in government.

A vital message to America is that we must keep our military forces strong, uphold the courage to defend our freedoms, and take a lesson in bravery from Ukraine; also defending our second amendment to keep and bear arms. Note that the first thing the Ukrainians did was to pass our weapons to civilians to defend their nation, and it worked.

Peace through strength must prevail going forward.