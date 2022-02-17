BARBWIRE BOB – China Olympics present peace on the planet

I’ve really been enjoying the Olympics and have been cheering on our teams. The competition in skiing, skating and all the winter sports has been masterful.

The Nordic countries know how to ski and skate and usually dominate in many of these winter sports. However, our American skiers and skaters have won some gold with gusto performances and the red, white and blue flag has been displayed with our gold medal athletes at attention with arms saluting our colors. No question about the patriotism of our athletes in a strange environment and communist country.

I know some people who are not watching the Olympics because of anger towards China and their encroaching power on the world stage and inhumanity alleged towards some various ethnic groups in China.

The United States government chose to boycott the games from the highest levels, but has sent our athletes along with coaches, staff, security and finances.

Some believe the Olympics are a massive public relations ploy by China to impress the Western worlds of their growing power. That is probably true because China has become a ranking world power challenging the United States, Russia, and Europe for world prominence.

I support the games and I am impressed with the massive construction of the ski runs, ice rinks; the entire venues are outstanding, and no doubt billions of dollars were spent on hosting these historic games.

The Russians and Chinese have renewed relationships and Putin was a VIP guest at the games as his army surrounds Ukraine. He may be holding off the invasion of Ukraine to not take headlines away from The People’s Republic of China Olympics.

I’m reminded when Hitler hosted the historic summer Olympics prior to World War II and Jessie Owens, a stellar black track and field athlete defeated Hitler’s master race athletes.

I believe that the Olympics are a uniting force for peace and improved relationships among all nations and especially for the outstanding young men and women who compete against each other for medals. There is a certain respect that is transpiring in building respect for others and the world certainly needs more love and less hatred.

The Chinese have done a stellar job of providing the Olympic venue and deserve credit where credit is warranted. While they may use their extreme powers in ways that we may not like, they are an ancient culture of 1.3 billion people living together and achieving considerable local, national and international success.

The United States should be proud because we have educated many of their leading scholars and scientists and provided them with many business opportunities. Important U.S. companies have had major success expanding into China as we owe them billions of dollars.

It appears at this writing that Russia may invade Ukraine sooner than later, it is a civil war between those two countries that seems to be reaching a military confrontation. At the moment the United States is wisely only sending military supplies and President Biden, with his many challenges, still remains wise enough to know when to duck.

Whatever happens in Ukraine may directly impact China and Taiwan, a decade’s sore subject between Taiwan’s Republic of China (ROC) and The People Republic of China, (PRC).

It seems inevitable that sooner, or later, the two countries may engage in a conflict, or diplomacy may prevail. The United States is committed to defend Taiwan, but not Ukraine. During the Obama administration I heard Vice-President Biden speaking to a National Newspaper Association event in Washington D.C., ask the audience how many of us would send our sons and daughters to defend Taiwan. No hands went up from the 300 media moguls present.

I’m no scholar of China, but on several NNA study missions to China and Taiwan it became apparent that there was much cooperation and business acumen between the two nation rivals. Many of our computer chips are made in Taiwan and their business leaders have considerable influence and business roots now in China.

As a youth I remember China ruler Chiang Kai-shek in 1949 fleeing the massive Communist civil war, taking his Kuomintang political party members and his army fleeing to Taiwan. An island, once owned by the Japanese, called the Republic of Formosa until 1945 and then becoming The Republic of China welcomed Chiang’s anti-communist forces that ruled for years under Chiang’s strict leadership eventually becoming a democracy that exists today.

The older Kuomintang party members who opposed the communists so bravely are passing away and being replaced by a younger generation who would prefer prosperity and peace over threats of war with the mainland. Freedom and democracy are at stake and the latest stranglehold of China’s treatment of Hong Kong raises red flags for reconciliation of the two opposing governments.

When Chiang Kai-shek fled China he took most of the government treasurers where they are stored in a mountain cave on the island open to tourists. His wife constructed a major luxury hotel that is one of the finest hotels in Taiwan. The island is a technological gem. Agriculture has reached high levels of production and a high-speed elevated train can travel the length of the island in scant hours.

China, Taiwan, Ukraine, Russia, India, and the United States have some huge challenges ahead and world peace and prosperity hang in a very fragile balance.

History could change at any moment.