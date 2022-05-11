BARBWIRE BOB – Cancer League of Colorado breaks all records

The big news of this past week was the annual Cancer League of Colorado’s Hope Ball, “Celebrating Life.”

It was a real celebration, “Dedicated to the ones we love.” with a huge “sell-out” ballroom crowd at the Aurora- Conference Center across from the famed University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Under the steadfast leadership of Cancer League President Gary Reece, the event broke all the records in fund raising.

The event honorary co-chairs were Arlene Johnson and Dr. Saketh Guntupalli, with a long list of volunteers, sponsors, donors, bidders, and the Doug Moreland family that donated a 2022 Jeep Wrangler that was auctioned off during the evening. The annual paddle auction raised over $800,000 for Cancer “Research, Hope, and Recovery.”

The Aurora Hyatt deserves high praise for complimentary valet parking, abundant shrimp laden trays adorned with cheese, crackers, and fruit. The hotel staff were cordial and hard-working taking every effort to please the evening patrons.

My plate of steak and chicken was steaming hot. Bottles of wine adorned the table with a large rose centerpiece in the elegant pink decorated ballroom.

The hotel lobby was laden with live auction items spearheaded by Barbara and Julie Reece, Edie and Elise Marks Gruitch, and chaired by Kori White.

A gold star to live auctioneer Eric Goodman, whose enthusiasm motivated the generous patrons to open their hearts to support the Hope Ball financial goal and this year’s theme of “Celebrating Life.”

We sat with Glory Weisberg, The Villager society editor for three decades. Her deceased husband David was the first male president of Cancer League in 2004-2005.The couple were honorees in recent years. COVID-19 arrived halting live events until 2022.

This year’s Hope Ball was a record-breaking event in raising funds, but also in enthusiasm and volunteerism by so many people, silent and live auction donors, and bidders.

Donations are still accepted: www.cancerleague.org