BARBWIRE BOB – Bravery and faith may prevail

It is Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28, and I’ve been watching CNN and FOX for the latest news on the war raging in Ukraine. There is growing support around the world for the heroic Ukrainians who are willing to die on the streets to defend their democracy.

There was talk of a meeting in Belarus on Monday, Feb. 29, to see if the conflict could be resolved but nothing came of it. The Russians do not want Ukraine to ever join NATO. After this unprovoked invasion of the Ukraine, if this democracy manages to survive, they will rush to join NATO realizing the importance of this European alliance. Russia will oppose any such alliance and then the present war will continue to a bloody conclusion. At this point all bets are off and the future is dark.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, if he can live through this nightmare, is a likely winner for the Nobel Peace Prize. His courage has earned the honor with his bravery and taking to the streets to fight with his people, rather than fleeing the country.

Thousands of Ukrainians have fled from the 40 million populated country into neighboring states, all members of NATO. This is creating an immigration challenge for neighboring countries who seem to be welcoming the war refugees. Many of the Ukrainian citizens may end up being granted asylum in the United States and some reaching Colorado.

If the peace talks fail, the invasion will be grinding onward, and many more casualties will result and massive deaths and destruction of the country.

Putin has miscalculated the bravery and national pride of Ukrainians and their love for freedom and a democratic system of government, unlike communist Russia.

It is a sad state of affairs for the world, a terrible tragedy for Ukraine and crippling decision and economic isolation for the Russian government. This war creates economic punishment for the Russian people who already toil and suffer under the yoke of a communist regime. Thousands of Russians are protesting this war in major city streets and towns across Russia. The late John McCain described Russia as a “gas station” for the world. Russia is now shipping oil to the United States where our energy independence has been decimated under the present administration.

While watching the news channels there is considerable coverage of the citizen volunteer fighters, but almost none from the military forces and I failed to see any generals or spokesmen for the army, but just government officials. No doubt the regular army forces are fighting at the borders, but they must have a command center that is very silent, at least for western news sources.

It is strange that the Russians have not destroyed mass communication, railroads, and water and power plants. I am wondering how the German military supplies will reach the Ukrainians fighters. The Russians may end up with the shipments of more “Stinger” missiles and armaments.

What first appeared as a massive invasion by Russian forces may be stalling because of the bravery of Ukrainians and their willingness to perish for their country.

Our founding fathers had the same love of country, faith in God and bravery.