BARBWIRE BOB – A very lethal poker game

BY BOB SWEENEY

Vladimir Putin is playing a poker game with Ukraine as he stalks his old USSR country that he wants to bring back into the Russian domain. He has amassed a huge military force on the border and in some military units within 50 miles of Kiev.

He is bluffing at the moment as he attends the Olympics with his new friends in China. But, he won’t bluff for long. If Ukraine doesn’t surrender, and NATO or the United States does not come to their aid, and they won’t, it will be a very quick occupation by the Russian forces. A strange conflict pitting Russians against Russians.

Ukraine is to Russia like Texas is to the United States. Ukraine is a rich agricultural country that was the breadbasket for the USSR for decades. Ukraine is largely farmland and one of the world sources of grains, primarily wheat. Russia needs the food and their cold climate does not lend well to agriculture.

As written before, I had a unique USSR experience. I was selected as one of 13 American journalists as an exchange with the Soviets in 1975. The U.S. state department and the American Council of Young Political leaders sponsored the exchange trip and my only credential was I was publisher of a small daily newspaper in Craig, CO and mayor of the town. Except for myself, all of the other delegates, seven men and six women worked on major U.S. newspapers including the publisher of the Chicago Sun-Times, James Hogue, leading newspaper representatives from the Baltimore Sun, Arizona Republic, Maine Bangor News, Alabama Anniston Star, and selected East Coast journalists. We were escorted on the entire trip by two state department appointed leaders who later in their careers became topflight white house appointees in several administrations. Mort Allen became Richard Nixon’s speech writer and Spencer Oliver rose in Democrat circles.

I only recount the above because in 1975 the USSR was a world powerhouse and attempting to extend Communism around the globe.

President Kennedy stopped the Russian navy from importing missiles into Cuba in a very tense confrontation. As history relates, the Communist nation collapsed during the Reagan presidency and the USSR splintered apart. The wall came down between East and West Germany.

A few simple facts that I learned on that exchange program was that only 13 percent of the people in the USSR were Communists. When the nation splintered apart the communists ended up owning everything; land, oil, and businesses. They were the educated elite and to this day they still rule what is left of the old empire with their wealth and power. They want the Ukraine back and all the sanctions in the world will not stop the occupation of that country. It is doubtful that the Ukraine military forces will be able to withstand the size and force of the Russian military for any length of time.

Russia has Eastern Europe in their grasp as the major suppliers of oil and natural gas. While I was in Moscow the Germans were there constructing a new gas line into Europe.

The majority of common Russians citizens were in awe of Americans but curious and friendly. The USSR media painted us as gangsters and Tony Soprano types just like we presented them as killers in James’s Bond movies.

Anyone that thinks we should wage a war against the Russians had better think again. Hitler sent his finest divisions into Russia and suffered his downfall by attacking the Soviet Union. The Russians have as many nuclear missiles as America and any military conflict with them over a civil war among Russia and the Ukraine is ill advised.

I think Biden understands the dire consequences of this conflict and has only made sanction threats and has sent 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe. We already have 50,000 military forces in Germany supporting NATO countries. President Trump, during his term in office, made the NATO countries pay their delinquent dues amounting to billions of dollars.

We need to keep our powder dry, save American soldier’s lives and not be drawn into another civil war military conflict. I don’t want to see our young men and women serving our nation in uniform dying to protect a questionable Ukrainian corrupt government.

This is a very lethal poker game, deal us out.