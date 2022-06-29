BARBWIRE BOB – 6-30-22

I’m a believer that the young men who wrote the Constitution of the United States were divinely inspired by the almighty. “In God We Trust” was their motto and indeed America has been very blessed from the early day Indians saving the starving colonists.

It is the duty of the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the Constitution and The Bill of Rights. These documents have guided this nation for well over 246 years and have been a roadmap for freedom and liberty.

There is nothing in these documents that speaks to abortion, nor should there be. That is a personal issue for families and individuals to decide. I don’t believe there should be any law that dictates what a woman can do, or can’t do, with her physical being.

The Supreme Court, 50 years ago, ruled in favor of Roe v Wade, protecting a woman’s rights to an abortion. The recent decision to overturn this decision seems to be on the basis that it never should have been a federal law in the first place. The recent controversial court decision simply puts the decision back to the states and to the voters in each locality to vote for what the majority wishes to favor; that’s the way a democracy is intended to work.

Abortion may vary from state to state, but the federal government will not dictate to woman that they can, or can’t, have an abortion. It will be illegal in some states, and legal in others, depending upon a vote of the people. There will always be states that rule in favor, and no doubt states that oppose various forms of abortion. Washington should stay out of the bedrooms of America.

No doubt expenses will be available for women to travel to legal states for abortions under whatever pregnancy terms exist by voters.

The Supreme Court did not outlaw this practice of freedom choice but followed their individual belief of Constitutional mandates. If one believes in the Constitution being the law of the land, the Supreme Court Justices made the right decision. If, on the other hand, women who want Federal protection for their bodies, it is their right to disagree and peacefully protest the decision.

***

Whether New York is safer, or more dangerous, by allowing open carry of guns is debatable. It would seem that more law-abiding people well-armed might be safer than being unarmed and only the criminals carrying firearms.

***

During an NNA newspaper study mission in Beijing, China the group visited the building where unwanted babies were being sold to new parents, many from the United States. The going price, ten years ago, was around $35,000 a child, mainly girl babies being adopted. China only allowed couples to have one child, that has been changed to allowing three children today.

Bottomline, more unwanted babies should be put up for adoption here in the United States. There is a demand by many couples to have children, and perhaps pregnant women could sell the child in the womb, saving the life and enduring the pregnancy.

Rather than the ongoing debate over legalities, maybe more thought should be placed upon free birth control measures to reduce pregnancies and assist women in job training and equal pay.

***

Abortion beliefs may be on the ballot this fall but what about immigration and the wording in the Constitution about protecting the borders of the United States of America.

Article IV of the United States Constitution in section 4 states:

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in the Union a Republican form of Government and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic violence.”

The border states are being invaded. The abortion issue is not listed anywhere in the Constitution, but protecting states is front and center.

We either have a Supreme Court that upholds The Constitution, or we have mayhem across the land and this nation is defeated from within by shredding the beliefs that have made America great.

We’re in dangerous territory with inflation, weak borders, Ukraine, and China threatening Taiwan. History relates, “Nero fiddled while Rome burned.” History may be unfolding before our very eyes.