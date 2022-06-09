Ballots for the June 28 primary election are in your mailbox

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENT REPORTER

Ballots for the June 28 primary election in Colorado started arriving on June 6. To be counted, they must be received by your county clerk and recorder in the mail or via a drop box no later than June 28. Registered members of the Democratic and Republican primaries will receive the primary ballot of their party. Unaffiliated voters will receive both the Democratic and Republican primary ballots and may vote in either one, but not both. If they return both primary ballots, their votes will be disqualified.

There are no primary contests among the Democrats for statewide offices. Incumbents Governor Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, and Treasurer Dave Young, all completing their first of two possible terms, are unopposed by anyone in their party. Incumbent U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D), who has been elected twice after first being appointed to the Senate in January 2009 to complete the term of incumbent Ken Salazar, also has no primary opponent. Neither does two-term incumbent CD6 U.S. Rep. Jason Crow. There are no term limits for Members of Congress.

In Arapahoe County, first-term Democratic incumbents Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, Assessor P.K. Kaiser, and Sheriff Tyler Brown do not have primary opponents. Neither does Coroner Kelly Lear, who was previously elected to that office twice as a Republican.

There is a race on the Democratic side for Arapahoe County Commissioner district four to replace Nancy Jackson, who is term-limited. Leslie Summey, a Navy veteran, mother of five and small business owner, is facing Regina Edmondson, vice-chair of the Aurora Business Advisory Board and former president of the Aurora Rotary Club. The winner of that contest will face Republican Bob Roth, former Aurora City Council Member, in November.

On the Republican side, construction company owner Joe O’Dea of Greenwood Village and first-term state Rep. Ron Hanks from Cañon City are on the GOP primary ballot for U.S. Senate, each hoping to take on Bennet in November.

University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl and former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez are competing for the GOP nomination for Colorado Governor. The winner of the primary will face incumbent Jared Polis on November 8.

Pam Anderson, former Jefferson County Clerk, Mike O’Donnell, executive director of a nonprofit lender, and Tina Peters, current Mesa County Clerk who is under criminal indictment on ten counts related to her duties overseeing elections in Mesa County, are vying for the Republican nomination for Colorado Secretary of State, hoping to challenge Griswold in November.

In Arapahoe County, there is a race for the GOP nomination for county commissioner district two to replace Nancy Sharpe, who is term-limited. The candidates are 17-year deputy sheriff and president of the 500-member Arapahoe County Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police Jason Presley and former Centennial City Council Member and Ting Executive Mark Gotto. Both enjoy wide support among current elected GOP officials. The winner will face Democrat Jessica Campbell-Swanson in November.

In Arapahoe County state senate district 27, there is a primary between Thomas Kim and JulieMarie Shepherd Macklin to take on incumbent state Rep. Tom Sullivan, who hopes to jump to the state senate in November.

Statewide and Arapahoe County GOP candidates running unopposed in the primary are John Kellner for attorney general, Steve Monahan for U.S. Rep CD6, Lang Sias for state treasurer, Marsha Berzins for Arapahoe County Treasurer, Caroline Cornell for Arapahoe County Clerk, Bob Andrews for Arapahoe County Assessor, and Kevin Edling for Arapahoe County Sheriff.

In Douglas County, there are no contested primary races on the Democratic side. On the Republican side, there are contested races for Douglas County Sheriff and County Clerk and Recorder.

There are four Republicans vying for the GOP nomination for Douglas County Sheriff. They are Lora Thomas (www.lorathomas.org), John Anderson (www.JohnAndersonforSheriff.com), Holly Kluth (www.HollyKluthForSheriff.net), and Darren Weekly (www.weeklyforsheriff.com). Whichever candidate wins this primary will be elected sheriff in November. There is no Democrat on the ballot for Douglas County Sheriff. Douglas County Democrats also have no candidates for the positions of county treasurer, county assessor, county surveyor or county coroner.

Sheri Davis (www.Davis4Clerk.com) is running against Kory Nelson (www.Kory4DougCo.com) for the GOP nomination for Douglas County Clerk and Recorder to replace incumbent Merlin Klotz, who is term-limited. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Karen Lindberg Jefferson.

fmiklin.villager@gmail.com