Aurora seeks funding proposals for youth violence intervention and prevention efforts

The city of Aurora has opened a funding opportunity to organizations that offer youth violence prevention and intervention services and activities. The available $500,000, which will be split among the selected organizations that apply by March 28, will support the city’s Youth Violence Prevention Program mission and the collective efforts of the youth violence prevention network. The Notice of Funding Opportunity description and online application can be found at AuroraGov.org/EmpoweringYouth.

Organizations interested in funding was required to attend one of three virtual information sessions. Registration to attend was required at AuroraGov.org/EmpoweringYouth.

Friday, March 4

Monday, March 7 or

Friday, March 11

“As youth violence continues to be a public health crisis that affects the whole community, it is critical that we partner with providers who take a holistic approach to serve youth, families and communities that are most adversely hurt by youth violence,” said Christina Amparan, the city of Aurora’s youth violence prevention program manager. “For Aurora to address the rise of youth violence and to have short- and long-term impact, a comprehensive, multi-layered, multi-disciplinary, collaborative approach is required of everyone involved.”

Funding for this effort comes from marijuana tax revenue. The city is designating 80% of the funding to support intervention efforts and the remaining 20% for prevention efforts. Intervention efforts may include direct outreach to groups actively involved in a violent incident in the community, hospital-based services to engage with patients during their recovery, specialized mental health treatment services, internationally recognized family skills training programs, and crisis services to support families. Prevention efforts may include school-led activities and programming, faith-based implementation of safe havens, community engagement activities and youth programming.

To learn more, visit AuroraGov.org/EmpoweringYouth.