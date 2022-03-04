Aurora Council’s Jurinsky speaks out, draws threat of censure from fellow Council Member Marcano

BY FREDA MIKLIN

An Aurora native, Danielle Jurinsky served in the U.S. Air Force Air National Guard for nine years and is the owner of five small businesses, including JJ’s place, a restaurant and bar in Aurora.

On January 27, KNUS 710 conservative talk show host Steffan Tubbs show interviewed Aurora City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky, elected in November 2021, to discuss crime in Aurora and the city’s police department. After that interview, Aurora City Council member Juan Marcano, elected in November 2019, claimed that statements Jurinsky made to Tubbs may have violated the city’s charter and should be investigated. Marcano’s allegation prompted a letter to the city council from well-known civil rights attorney David Lane warning that Jurinsky’s statements were constitutionally-protected free speech and any investigation that could result in Jurinsky’s being censured would bring a federal lawsuit to protect her First Amendment rights. Jurinsky told The Villager, “I feel confident in my actions and look forward to meeting Juan Marcano in district court if these charges are not withdrawn by the stated date of March 4th.” The Villager reached out to Marcano but did not receive a response from him by press time.

Jurinsky began her interview with Tubbs by telling him that she works, “for the people who elected me and the people who didn’t elect me…and I hope to be their voice.” Focusing on crime, Jurinsky told Stubbs that in the first 27 days of 2022 there had been 33 shootings in the City of Aurora, in addition to other crimes, including carjacking. She said, “Change is coming,” to the Aurora Police Department.

Jurinsky talked about an incident in 2020 where, she said, “We had current council members show up to a protest that chained the doors to a police district building, locking these men and women inside the building… During this seven-hour protest, these men and women of law enforcement were mostly forced onto the roof.” Tubbs added, about the incident, “There was talk outside of that precinct that they were going to burn the building,” to which Jurinsky responded, “There wasn’t just talk. There were actual gas cans.” She said that incident motivated her to run for city council.

Juan Marcano has been a building information modelling manager and architectural designer. He is currently dedicating his time to serving the residents of Ward IV in Aurora, where he is in his first term.

After voicing her strong support “for the men and women of the Aurora Police Department (APD),” Jurinsky told Tubbs that there were not enough police officers in the City of Aurora right now. She added, “We have no traffic division anymore. We have no DUI division anymore,” because, “Several officers that held special duty assignments have been pulled from these assignments, then put back on the street… They are on patrol and they are going from call to call to call.” Noting that APD officers were receiving $8,000 retention bonuses, Jurinsky said that many were leaving the department anyway because, “We’ve got a bigger problem in Aurora and it’s a huge problem.” She continued, “Anybody who lives in Aurora, has a business in Aurora, does business in Aurora, has a family member in Aurora … every person should be upset, every person should be concerned.” Jurinsky agreed with Tubbs when he described Aurora as a “city in crisis,” adding, “We have some envelope pushers amongst us and for anybody who thinks I’m going to be quiet…that’s not happening…My message is not one of fear but one to incite action…I am telling you right now, you are not safe in Aurora and I am saying that boldly.” She cited, among the reasons that the city is not safe, the attitude of the previous city council. Before the November 2021 election, the majority of the Aurora City Council leaned liberal. Since the election, conservatives hold the majority.

During the interview, the councilwoman said that she had had lunch with APD Chief Vanessa Wilson and told her that the department having lost 150 members in two years, “was a big problem.” Jurinsky added, “I gave her (Wilson) one chance. I even offered, if there was a way, that we could rebuild her image with the department…long before I heard all of the things that I have heard now, and I’m so grateful that police officers have become open books.” Jurinsky also said that she told Wilson that her deputy police chief, Darin Parker, “may be the bigger problem,” and that Wilson should consider replacing him, but Wilson ignored that advice, despite the fact that, “Another council member asked her (Wilson) to do the same.”

When Stubbs asked Jurinsky how the APD could get better, she said, “We remove the chief immediately and with her takes out the trash of the Deputy Chief of Police Darin Parker…The Chief of Police, Vanessa Wilson, and the Deputy Chief of Police, Darin Parker, need to leave the Aurora Police Department immediately. And along with it, their antics of destroying police officers’ lives, of ruining the department’s reputation, of throwing police officers under the bus publicly.”

Stubbs asked Jurinsky if she was referring to the officers involved in the Elijah McClain death. Jurinsky responded, “At this point, the officers involved in the Elijah MacLean death are going to go before a jury. It’s going to be for them to decide, but I will say they’ve already been cleared by four different agencies of any wrongdoing…”

“But I’m not talking about the Elijah MacLean officers,” Jurinsky continued. “There was an officer she (Chief Wilson) embarrassed so bad, put his name out publicly, smeared him so bad, talked about his personal life, his marriage, put it all out there in the media– that man went home and drank himself to death. But that’s not in the media, Steffan. It’s in the media about an officer who sent out an email to his private membership and she (Wilson) has him wrapped up in an internal affairs investigation for the past three months; there is no end in sight on that. It’s frivolous and it’s phony. Her quest for transparency—well, then, be transparent– what else is being hidden in this department? Why is there a lieutenant who drives drunk and destroys a city vehicle, and instead of him being put on administrative leave immediately when she found out about it, he’s not put on administrative leave for seven weeks and in the course of that seven weeks, Steffan, he’s promoted to an interim division chief position.”

On the potential of instituting a camping ban in Aurora, which has been promoted by Mayor Mike Coffman but failed to pass the previous city council, Jurinsky said, “I look forward to it passing.” She continued, “We are working very hard to come up with a plan…that isn’t a massive tax burden on the citizens of Aurora but is also humane. We’ve got to have somewhere for people to go.” Tubbs asked Jurinsky how a camping ban could be enforced, “with the dire straits this (police) department seems to be in, according to you?” Jurinsky agreed, pointing out that, “The public safety crisis and the lack of police officers in Aurora” had to be addressed first.

