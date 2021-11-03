Aurora council changes, GV’s stays the same, and state ballot issues fail

by Freda Miklin

Governmental Reporter

Cherry Creek School District Board of Education

The preliminary results of the Cherry Creek Schools board of education race showed little evidence of what felt like a highly combative and competitive race for the two seats up for election on November 2. As of 10:06 p.m. on election night, Kristin Allan was 20 points ahead of Bill Leach and 31 points ahead of the third contender, Jason Lester, for Director District E, the position that was held by outgoing school board president Karen Fisher, who was term-limited. In Director District D, incumbent Kelly Bates, who many thought was very vulnerable after making a misstep when she said the board didn’t need “a white man” to be diverse, was ahead of her nearest competitor, Jen Gibbons, by 18 points and ahead of Schumé Navarro, the third candidate in the race, by 37 points. Allan and Bates were both backed by the teachers’ unions, as have many school board members in the past.

Arapahoe County Open Spaces 0.25% sales tax

In a decisive three to one vote, Arapahoe County residents confirmed their support for the quarter-cent open spaces sales tax, which will now be permanent, along with strict requirements that the receipts be utilized for the development and maintenance of open spaces and trails in the county and shared with municipalities for those types of projects, all subject to an annual audit that will be published on the county’s website.

Greenwood Village

Although there were 15 candidates in the race for the eight seats on the Greenwood Village City Council, the eight winners were the six incumbents and two new candidates who were all endorsed by current Mayor George Lantz and the two mayors who preceded him in a letter sent to GV residents in October that told voters these eight candidates had “shown devotion to our Village over a long period of time.” In GV district one, Dave Bullock will serve a fourth and final term along with the person he campaigned with, Paul Wiesner, who will serve his first two-year term. In district two, Anne Ingebretsen and Dave Kerber, who also campaigned together, will serve a seventh two-year term. In district three, Libby Barnacle and Donna Johnston will serve a second term together, and in district four, Judith Hilton will serve a third term together with Tom Stahl, who will begin his first term on the council. Only Stahl faced a serious challenge, besting candidate Jeff Reiman by 22 votes based on preliminary totals.

Centennial

Incumbents Mayor Stephanie Piko and City Council Members Tammy Maurer in district two and Mike Sutherland in district three were elected to a second four-year term unopposed. Robyn Carnes held a commanding lead over Fernando Branch to replace term-limited City Council Member Kathy Turley in district one and Neal Davidson held a 13-vote lead over incumbent Marlo Alston in district four in preliminary results. Carnes and Davidson are self-identified conservatives.

Littleton

Kyle Schlachter will be Littleton’s first popularly elected mayor, besting challengers Carol Fey and Jon Buck by a substantial margin. Gretchen Rydin beat journalist Krista Kafer in the race for Littleton City Council at-large by nine percentage points. In Littleton City Council district one, Patrick Driscoll was ahead of Candice Ferguson by 41 votes in preliminary totals. Stephen Barr held a commanding lead over Paul Bingham in district three based on late-night reporting.

Voters approved the 0.75% sales tax increase that will raise $9.8 million annually for infrastructure needs in the city.

Aurora

Both at-large city council seats appeared to be won by self-identified conservative candidates Dustin Zvonek and Danielle Jurinsky. The only incumbent in the race, district one’s Crystal Murillo, endorsed by 14 elected Democratic officials including U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, was re-elected. The other two winning candidates, Steve Sundberg in district two and Jono Scott in district three, are also self-identified conservatives. These results will likely strengthen the position of Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, a former Republican congressman.

Littleton Public Schools Board of Education

Three open at-large seats on the Littleton Public Schools board of education will be filled by incumbent Angela Christensen, appointed in February to fill the unexpired term of Carrie Warren-Gully who was elected Arapahoe County Commissioner, Joan Anderssen and Andrew Graham.

Statewide Ballot Issue Proposition 119

Despite wide support from elected officials including Governor Jared Polis, Coloradans decisively rejected a plan to raise taxes on marijuana by $137,600,000 annually and put

the money in the control of a nine-member appointed board to spend it on tutoring and other enrichment opportunities for children around the state, prioritizing the poor. As of 11:21 p.m. on November 2, the measure was losing by nearly 100,000 votes out of 1.1 million cast.

Statewide Ballot Issue Proposition 120

This measure sought to reduce the residential property tax rate from 7.15% to 6.5% and the non-residential property tax rate from 29% to 26.4% for five years but some taxpayers were not clear how the revenue loss would be offset. As of 11:21 p.m. on November 2, the measure was down by 13 percentage points.

Statewide Constitutional Amendment 78

This amendment to the Colorado Constitution would have required that all money received by the state, including custodial money, would be subject to appropriation by the general assembly after a public hearing and would allow the state to retain and spend all the money including earnings and revenue on that custodial money. Voters rejected this constitutional amendment 53% to 47%.