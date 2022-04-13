Aurora becomes first city in Colorado to exempt both menstrual products and diapers from sales & use tax

In 2021, Aurora At-Large Councilmember Curtis Gardner, along with former Councilmember Allison Hiltz, sponsored an ordinance to exempt menstrual products from sales tax collection. At last night’s Aurora City Council meeting, Aurora City Council gave final approval on an ordinance sponsored by Councilmember Curtis Gardner to exempt diapers from sales tax collection. Aurora is the first City in the state to exempt both menstrual products and diapers from sales tax collection.

“I am thrilled for the residents of Aurora that a majority of my colleagues supported this important tax cut for Aurora families,” Gardner said. “After passing a sales tax exemption on menstrual products last year, I think this was an important companion ordinance to recognize that dignity products like tampons and diapers are medically necessary and shouldn’t be subject to sales tax collection. Families in Aurora continue to face significant affordability challenges in light of significant increases in inflation and these exemptions are ways we can make life more affordable for our residents.”

The Aurora ordinance, which will take effect June 1, 2022, includes both infant diapers and adult incontinence products. The ordinance passed on final reading with a vote of 6-3, with one member absent. The Aurora sales tax rate is 3.75%.