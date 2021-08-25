Art patrons will find nothing but deals at the 10th Annual Affordable Arts Festival

With artwork worth thousands priced at $100 (or less), the popular festival has raised more than $142,000 in scholarship money

The Affordable Arts Festival, the fastest growing arts festival in Colorado (and ranked among the top 40 in the nation) will take place on Sunday August 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Arapahoe Community College, located at 5900 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton.

Art patrons will be pleasantly surprised at the pricing.

Artwork worth thousands of dollars will be priced at $100 (or less), as 160 renowned artists from across the nation are committing their time and art to help support students via the Arapahoe Community College Foundation’s Scholarship Fund.

All of the artists are listed online – along with many of the artists’ “Best Deals” – at www.AffordableArtsFestival.com. Tickets are also available online (proceeds are donated to the Arapahoe Community College Foundation; tickets cost $12 each and kids 12 and under are free). Since its inception, the festival has raised more than $142,000 in scholarship money for the Arapahoe Community College.

The Festival’s parking will provide 1,200 free parking spaces on campus, and a team of golf cart drivers to assist patrons in getting their purchases to their cars from the Festival exit.

“People love to come to the festival to purchase incredible artwork from professional artists for less than $100, while supporting the goals and ambitions of Arapahoe Community College students,” said Jim DeLutes, Founder and Director of the Affordable Arts Festival. “The patrons who decide to attend can take pride in knowing that they’re supporting students who need some financial help, while also having the opportunity to purchase high quality art. This is artwork that would typically be sold for many-times the amount the artists are asking, and it’s an effective way for them to sell a lot of art in just a few hours, help aspiring students and also connect many people to their artwork for the first time. This is a one-day-only event, so anyone who loves fine artwork, or wants to experience an arts festival for the first time, should be sure to visit us in a friendly, unintimidating place to see, experience and buy high quality artwork.”

Some of the state’s and nation’s most outstanding artists will have booths at the Festival, selling their art. The level of activity between the artists and attendees contributes greatly to the highly-energized level of enthusiasm and fun. It’s an experience you do not want to miss.

www.AffordableArtsFestival.com