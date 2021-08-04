Arapahoe Sheriff & Coroner invites public to open house and free pancake breakfast

Take a peek inside the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Facility, climb into a SWAT vehicle and try on SWAT gear, watch a police helicopter land, see our K-9s in action, watch a vehicle extrication, pet our mounted unit horses and even try out ‘maggot art.’

Plus, take a tour of our 911 dispatch center and a history tour of the sheriff’s office. Did you know we’re the oldest sheriff’s office in Colorado founded in 1858? We have a lot of historic artifacts to show you! It’s all happening at our Open House on August 14. Oh, and did we mention the FREE pancake breakfast?

Bring your family & friends and explore all the different parts of ACSO: — Coroner’s Facility Tours & Maggot Art– K-9 Demo– Mounted Patrol Horses– S.W.A.T. & Bomb Squad– DEA Helicopter– 911 Dispatch Tours– Sheriff’s Office History Tours– South Metro Fire Truck– Arapahoe Rescue Patrol.

The event takes place on August 14 from 8am-noon at 13101 E. Broncos Parkway in Centennial. Scan the QR code below. We can’t wait to see you! https://bit.ly/SheriffOpenHouse