Arapahoe Road bridge over Big Dry Creek to close 7 pm July 27 til 7 am July 28

Arapahoe Road will be closed in both directions just east of University Boulevard overnight Wednesday, July 27. This closure will be in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday, July 28, so crews can put girders in place for the new bridge over Big Dry Creek.

During this closure, motorists should use an alternate detour route to navigate around the closure (see map below).

Note – Thru access to Arapahoe Road from Elizabeth Street will also be closed during this work; residential access will be maintained for Elizabeth Street via Easter Avenue.

Project Summary

The City of Centennial has hired a contractor to replace the bridge on Arapahoe Road, east of University Boulevard. The existing bridge over Big Dry Creek was built in 1945 and is past its useful life. The Arapahoe Road Bridge project will replace the existing bridge structure and make other related improvements.

Construction is slated for completion in Summer 2023.

Learn more about the Arapahoe Bridge over Big Dry Creek Replacement Project by visiting the project page at centennialco.gov/arapahoebridge.